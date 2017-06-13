Yonder Alonso, Carlos Correa and George Springer move into the lead in AL All-Star Voting

The latest update of the American League All-Star voting is in and it reveals three new names at the top of their respective positions.
Yonder Alonso of the A’s has moved ahead of Miguel Cabrera of the Tigers for first place in a crowded first base race. At shortstop Carlos Correa of the Astros has passed Francisco Lindor of the Indians at shortstop. Finally, George Springer has moved into third place among outfielders, joining Aaron Judge and Mike Trout in starting position. Of course Trout is unlikely to be ready to play in the All-Star Game due to his injury, which makes fourth place outfielder Michael Brantly a defacto starter.
Obviously, things can change before the close of voting. But here is where the AL stands now:
ESPN’s Darren Rovell reports that Senators Cory Booker (D-NJ) and James Lankford (R-OK) will introduce a bill that will prevent the use of municipal funds to finance sports arenas.
In a public statement, Booker said:
Professional sports teams generate billions of dollars in revenue,” Booker said in a statement. “There’s no reason why we should give these multimillion-dollar businesses a federal tax break to build new stadiums. It’s not fair to finance these expensive projects on the backs of taxpayers, especially when wealthy teams end up reaping most of the benefits.
Rovell notes that the Yankees ($431 million) and Mets ($185 million) have received the largest amounts of money in federal subsidies according to a report from the Brookings Institute published last September.
A study by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, published in 2001, concluded, “The weight of economic evidence, however, shows that taxpayers spend a lot of money and ultimately don’t get much back. And when this paltry return is compared with other potential uses of the funds, the investment, almost always, seems unwise.”
The public financing of sports arenas is essentially corporate welfare. The owners receive free money, making the hazy promise of helping to boost the local economy by creating permanent jobs. That is almost never true, as many stadium jobs are temporary and seasonal. In other words, the jobs created pay little and provide little, if any, benefits like health insurance. While the owners pocket profits created by the stadium and by criminally underpaying employees, those employees then become dependent on the government to survive. Walmart, for example, has been taking advantage of this for years. According to Forbes, Walmart’s low pay causes their employees to cost U.S. taxpayers an aggregate $6.2 billion in public assistance despite Walmart taking in $132 billion for the year ending April 30, 2016. Stadium owners create the same situation for their employees and for taxpayers.
The Seattle Mariners and Safeco Insurance have announced that the naming rights deal for the M’s ballpark will not be renewed when it expires.
It was a 20-year deal when it was signed and the ballpark has been called Safeco Field since it opened in July of 1999. That lasts through the end of the 2018 season, after which the park will be renamed. The Mariners say they have begun talking with potential naming rights partners.
For what it’s worth, among the largest Seattle-based companies are Amazon, Starbucks, Nordstrom, Microsoft, Costco and Alaska Airlines. You have to figure that one of those will be the winner. At least if companies like that consider naming rights to be a good investment. Which I’m not entirely sure it is.