Yasiel Puig flipped off hecklers at Progressive Field

Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig was on the receiving end of some jeers from Indians fans at Progressive Field during Tuesday night’s game against the Indians. He responded by flipping them the double bird after homering in the top of the second inning. Chad Moriyama of Dodgers Digest captured a still from the broadcast of Tuesday’s game:
Speaking to the media after the game, Puig said he was indeed being heckled. He added, “I reacted that way. I stooped to their level,” Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports. Puig said he’ll pay a fine if commissioner Rob Manfred deems it necessary. His teammates found it hilarious, McCullough added.
Puig also singled in a 2-for-4 performance in the Dodgers’ 7-5 win. He is now hitting .239/.313/.418 with 10 home runs, 33 RBI, and 29 runs scored in 240 plate appearances.
The first-place Twins allowed double-digit runs in back-to-back losses — 14-3 to the Mariners, 13-8 to the Giants — entering Tuesday’s game against the Mariners. They got revenge by scoring 20 runs of their own.
The Twins scored four runs in the second inning, seven in the third, one in the fourth, seven in the seventh, and one more in the eighth for 20 total runs. Every starter in the lineup had at least one hit; Joe Mauer was the only starter without multiple hits. Seven Twins had two or more RBI. Kennys Vargas, Jason Castro, and Eddie Rosario each had four hits while Eduardo Escobar had five hits.
Rosario homered three times: two two-run homers and a solo shot. Max Kepler and Brian Dozier also homered.
The Twins set a franchise record when they got their 26th hit and finished with 28.
It’s the second time this season a team has scored 20-plus runs. The Nationals ran roughshod over the Mets 23-5 on April 30 earlier this season. A team crossed the 20-run threshold only once last season. The last time the Twins did it, they beat the Tigers 20-6 on August 22, 2014. The last time the Mariners gave up 20-plus was in a 22-10 loss to the Red Sox on August 15, 2015. The last team to record 28 or more hits was the Rangers when they utterly demolished the Orioles 30-3 on August 22, 2007.
The game featured catcher Carlos Ruiz pitching for the Mariners in the eighth inning. He gave up a leadoff homer to Rosario and walked a pair of batters, but also struck out Kennys Vargas looking with the bases loaded.
Blue Jays second baseman Devon Travis went on the disabled list last Tuesday with a bone bruise in his right knee. He underwent surgery to clean up cartilage in that knee, Blue Jays broadcaster Mike Wilner reports. Wilner says “it’ll be a while” before Travis returns.
Travis, 26, hit .259/.291/.438 with five home runs and 24 RBI in 197 plate appearances this season.
Darwin Barney and Ryan Goins will handle second base while Travis recovers from surgery.