Twins explode for 20 runs against the Mariners

The first-place Twins allowed double-digit runs in back-to-back losses — 14-3 to the Mariners, 13-8 to the Giants — entering Tuesday’s game against the Mariners. They got revenge by scoring 20 runs of their own.

The Twins scored four runs in the second inning, seven in the third, one in the fourth, seven in the seventh, and one more in the eighth for 20 total runs. Every starter in the lineup had at least one hit; Joe Mauer was the only starter without multiple hits. Seven Twins had two or more RBI. Kennys Vargas, Jason Castro, and Eddie Rosario each had four hits while Eduardo Escobar had five hits.

Rosario homered three times: two two-run homers and a solo shot. Max Kepler and Brian Dozier also homered.

The Twins set a franchise record when they got their 26th hit and finished with 28.

It’s the second time this season a team has scored 20-plus runs. The Nationals ran roughshod over the Mets 23-5 on April 30 earlier this season. A team crossed the 20-run threshold only once last season. The last time the Twins did it, they beat the Tigers 20-6 on August 22, 2014. The last time the Mariners gave up 20-plus was in a 22-10 loss to the Red Sox on August 15, 2015. The last team to record 28 or more hits was the Rangers when they utterly demolished the Orioles 30-3 on August 22, 2007.

The game featured catcher Carlos Ruiz pitching for the Mariners in the eighth inning. He gave up a leadoff homer to Rosario and walked a pair of batters, but also struck out Kennys Vargas looking with the bases loaded.

