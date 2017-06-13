Getty Images

The Marlins drafted A-Rod’s nephew in the second round

By Craig CalcaterraJun 13, 2017, 9:13 AM EDT

The baseball draft is not like the football or basketball drafts. With rare exceptions, no one in the baseball draft is a household name and few if any of them are even moderately well known outside of the fanbase of whatever high school or college team they played for. And, of course, most of them will never even make the big leagues, so the anonymity may be permanent.

But there are always some guys in the draft with family connections to well-known dudes. Like North Carolina State infielder Joe Dunand, who the Marlins selected with the 51st overall pick. He’s Alex Rodriguez’s nephew:

“I’m not saying he’s A-Rod,” said Marlins scouting director Stan Meek. “(But) you can see some of A-Rod in him . . . He’s got raw power,” Meek said. “He actually looks a little bit like A-Rod in the face. Actually, the swing has some similarities (with Rodriguez’s). The body is a little heavier. He’s not quite as tall.”

Not that Dunard was drafted on pedigree and vague, projection-fueled resemblances. He hit .289 with 16 home runs this season for N.C. State and set a high school record a few years back by homering in eight consecutive at bats. A-Rod used to throw batting practice to him and has frequently offered him tips and hitting advice. He could likely also help Dunand with his professional development as he, like his famous uncle, is a shortstop who many believe will shift to third base one day.

Still not too late to get involved in that Marlins sale, A-Rod. If you’re the owner, you could do so much more for your nephew’s future!

Aaron Judge is not baseball’s savior. Just let him play ball.

By Craig CalcaterraJun 13, 2017, 10:24 AM EDT

Sixteen years ago, The New Bill James Historical Baseball Abstract was published. It’s full of James’ legendary wisdom and insight, but one bit that I come back to, over and over again, is this:

When a young player comes to the major leagues and has success right away, writers will almost always write about what a fine young man he is as well as a supreme talent. Never pay any attention to those articles or those descriptions . . . Sportswriters, despite their cynicism or because of it, desperately want to believe in athletes as heroes, and will project their hopes onto anyone who offers a blank slate. The problem with this is that, when the player turns out to be human and fallible, people feel betrayed. It is a disservice to athletes to try to make them more than they really are.

The baseball establishment has gotten on board with most things James has said over the years, but it still constantly ignores this passage. The latest example of it can be seen in the coverage of Yankees slugger Aaron Judge.

Yesterday Bill pointed out the silly hyperbole which is beginning to sneak in to Judge’s coverage. Today John Harper of the Daily News writes the column I’ve been anticipating for a few weeks now:

. . . it was Maris who hit those 61 home runs in 1961, famously breaking Babe Ruth’s single-season record of 60. And while Sammy Sosa, Mark McGwire and Barry Bonds have since obliterated that number, their totals are so egregiously steroids-tainted that, in my mind and I believe millions of others, Maris’ 61 still stands as the unofficial record.

Wouldn’t it be something if Judge took a serious run at that?

It’s a paint-by-numbers piece if ever there was one. A healthy dose of criticism of the players of the 1990s and 2000s followed by a whole lot of “what a fine young man this Aaron Judge is,” all in service of a “baseball truly needs this!” and “it’d be a great story!” jazz.

It’s bad enough that we continue to see this kind of shade thrown on guys like Bonds, McGwire, Sosa and their contemporaries. The PED era was what it was, but my memory of it, and the memory of almost everyone who isn’t a tut-tutting sports writer, is that it was a lot of fun. Those homers happened, they counted and they provided a lot of entertainment for a lot of people. Think whatever you want about the record book and the ethics of it, but don’t assume for a moment that the majority of people who enjoyed baseball of that era are demanding that their memories be saved from some dark shadow.

The worst part of it, though, is sportswriters seem to forget how often they have played this game. And how naive they look to have played it in hindsight. Remember this story about Alex Rodriguez from the New York Times in 2006?

The cause of Bonds’s physical changes has been endlessly scrutinized; he has repeatedly denied knowingly using steroids, and baseball only began testing for them in 2003. The worst accusation against Rodriguez is that he bragged too much about his workouts in an interview last spring. Whatever people think of him personally, the legitimacy of Rodriguez’s performance has never been questioned … If he continues to avoid injury, the home run record could be his. If Bonds is the man whom Rodriguez is chasing, it is safe to say baseball will be rooting for him.

Tyler Kepner wrote that. He’s one of baseball’s smartest and best writers and even he couldn’t resist the lure of the [relatively] blank slate and the promise of a Great Clean Hope presented by Alex Freakin’ Rodriguez of all people. It’s almost impossible for sportswriters to resist it whenever a new talent bursts onto the scene.

If we have learned anything in the past fifteen years or so we’ve learned that that talking up ballplayers as ideals of wholesome virtue is idiotic. We don’t know them, not really. They’re all human. They all have faults and foibles. Some — like Albert Pujols, who James referenced in that passage 16 years ago — defy the odds and manage to remain citizens in good standing. Some remain that way during their playing career and then are revealed later to be guys who are not so great. Some, like Alex Rodriguez, fall off that pedestal onto which they were placed while still in their prime. Since we don’t know them, we don’t have any way of predicting who will and who will not turn out to be good men. Hell, even the ones who seem to be good may simply be great at hiding dark secrets.

The point, however, is not that we should be cynical and suspicious of everyone. The point is that we should not put people we do not know on such pedestals in the first place. Placing them there is an exercise in baseless hero creation and knocking them off — with disingenuous claims of personal betrayal — is an exercise in self-righteousness. It’s unfair to them and it’s, at best, naive of us. More often it comes off like cynically contrived theater.

Aaron Judge is having a fantastic season. He may have a fantastic career. He is unquestionably the most enjoyable part of 2017 so far and I hope he continues to do what he does because it’s damn fun to watch. Yankees fans are lucky to see him every day and they should not, for one moment, be expected to stifle their excitement, let alone question Judge’s character. He’s a baseball player and they should be allowed to enjoy his baseball feats without worrying about it.

But nor should they, or anyone else, put anything more than that on Aaron Judge’s shoulders. Just because John Harper or some other sportswriter has unresolved issues about past heroes turning out to have feet of clay doesn’t make it Judge’s problem. And it certainly shouldn’t give him more responsibility to them or to the game of baseball than he already has.

Aaron Judge owned the Angels Twitter Account

By Craig CalcaterraJun 13, 2017, 8:35 AM EDT

At the outset, let us dispense with the lazy, disrespectful notion that people who run social media accounts for businesses, sports teams and other institutions, are “kids” or “interns.” I know that’s the stereotype, but it’s woefully out of date and, actually, may never have been true. The social media presence of companies, brands and the like is critically important to 21st century commerce and the people tasked with running these accounts are trained communications, marketing and/or public relations professionals.

Of course, like the rest of us, they mess up sometimes.

The person running the Los Angeles Angels account kinda messed up last night. Thankfully not in the way that causes a huge P.R. crisis and ends with a firing and apology. This one is just kinda embarrassing.

In the top of the third inning of the Yankees-Angels game, the fearsome Aaron Judge came to the plate. At the time Judge was leading the league in home runs with 21 and had just come off of a weekend in which he destroyed the Baltimore Orioles and hit the longest homer in the bigs this year. He’s, without question, the talk of baseball in the season’s first couple of months.

Angels pitcher Alex Meyer, however, was not intimidated. He struck Judge out looking. It was so inspiring that the person running the Angels Twitter account decided to have some fun with it, even going so far as to play off of the judicial “All Rise” thing Yankees fans have been saying in response to Judge’s heroics:

Pretty clever! Except, in this case the Judge gave the closing argument:

That came in the eighth inning and, as we noted in the recaps this morning, broke a 3-3 tie and gave the Yankees the ballgame.

We will use our discretion and will not hold the Angels Twitter person in contempt, but going forward, he or she had best learn to respect the Judge.