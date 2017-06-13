Getty Images

Marlins draft Alex Rodriguez’s nephew in second round

By Craig CalcaterraJun 13, 2017, 9:13 AM EDT

The baseball draft is not like the football or basketball drafts. With rare exceptions, no one in the baseball draft is a household name and few if any of them are even moderately well known outside of the fanbase of whatever high school or college team they played for. And, of course, most of them will never even make the big leagues, so the anonymity may be permanent.

But there are always some guys in the draft with family connections to well-known dudes. Like North Carolina State infielder Joe Dunand, who the Marlins selected with the 51st overall pick. He’s Alex Rodriguez’s nephew:

“I’m not saying he’s A-Rod,” said Marlins scouting director Stan Meek. “(But) you can see some of A-Rod in him . . . He’s got raw power,” Meek said. “He actually looks a little bit like A-Rod in the face. Actually, the swing has some similarities (with Rodriguez’s). The body is a little heavier. He’s not quite as tall.”

Not that Dunard was drafted on pedigree and vague, projection-fueled resemblances. He hit .289 with 16 home runs this season for N.C. State and set a high school record a few years back by homering in eight consecutive at bats. A-Rod used to throw batting practice to him and has frequently offered him tips and hitting advice. He could likely also help Dunand with his professional development as he, like his famous uncle, is a shortstop who many believe will shift to third base one day.

Still not too late to get involved in that Marlins sale, A-Rod. If you’re the owner, you could do so much more for your nephew’s future!

Safeco Field will be getting a new name

By Craig CalcaterraJun 13, 2017, 12:59 PM EDT

The Seattle Mariners and Safeco Insurance have announced that the naming rights deal for the M’s ballpark will not be renewed when it expires.

It was a 20-year deal when it was signed and the ballpark has been called Safeco Field since it opened in July of 1999. That lasts through the end of the 2018 season, after which the park will be renamed. The Mariners say they have begun talking with potential naming rights partners.

For what it’s worth, among the largest Seattle-based companies are Amazon, Starbucks, Nordstrom, Microsoft, Costco and Alaska Airlines. You have to figure that one of those will be the winner. At least if companies like that consider naming rights to be a good investment. Which I’m not entirely sure it is.

Cardinals release Jhonny Peralta

By Craig CalcaterraJun 13, 2017, 11:32 AM EDT

The St. Louis Cardinals have released Jhonny Peralta. They designated him for assignment on Friday, but it was a mortal certainty he was going to clear waivers given that the Cards are paying him $10 million this year. If he was claimed, his new team would have to pay him. Now that he’s been released he could be had for the league minimum.

Peralta is 35. He’s hitting a paltry .204/.259/.204 in 58 plate appearances this year. He’s had more ups and down in his career than a lot of players have — many have written him off for dead in the past, only to see him rebound — but he may not have any bounces left in him.

Still, given that he’s making almost nothing, I wouldn’t be shocked if some team in need of infield depth took a chance on the guy.