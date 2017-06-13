Harry How/Getty Images

Dodgers place Adrian Gonzalez on DL with back discomfort

Leave a comment
By Bill BaerJun 13, 2017, 7:10 PM EDT

The Dodgers announced on Tuesday that first baseman Adrian Gonzalez has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with back discomfort. Outfielder Joc Pederson was activated from the seven-day concussion DL as well.

Gonzalez, 35, left Sunday’s game in the seventh inning when his back “locked up” on him. He exacerbated a previously-existing back injury. An MRI revealed degeneration, Sportsnet LA’s Alanna Rizzo reports.

Cody Bellinger is starting at first base in Gonzalez’s place for Tuesday’s game against the Indians and that will figure to be the case going forward while Gonzalez is absent.

Gonzalez was batting a meager .255/.304/.339 with one home run and 23 RBI in 182 plate appearances on the season.

Cardinals receive criticism for inviting Lance Berkman to “Christian Day”

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Bill BaerJun 13, 2017, 8:19 PM EDT

Joe Holleman of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Cardinals have received criticism, including from LGBTQ avocates, for inviting former slugger Lance Berkman to “Christian Day” at Busch Stadium, scheduled for July 30.

In September 2015, Berkman foolishly advocated against public accommodations for transgender people to use public bathrooms. In an ad in which he appeared, Berkman referred to transgender people as “troubled men.” He fearmongered, suggesting that transgender people would violate women’s privacy and lead to violence. However, there have been no documented cases of transgender people attacking people in public restrooms, contrary to what some pundits would have you believe.

Berkman spoke to Craig the next month and said,  “To me, tolerance is the virtue that’s killing this country. We’re tolerant of everything.”

So, Berkman’s track record on LGBTQ issues isn’t exactly sterling. It was no surprise, then, that Pride Center of St. Louis issued a public statement, via OutSports, which read:

Pride St. Louis is disappointed by the decision of the St. Louis Cardinals to provide a public platform for Berkman, an individual whose words and actions towards the LGBTQ+ are divisive and demeaning. We know that the Cardinals can do better, and we want to extend an offer to help them by co-organizing their official LGBT Pride Night at Busch Stadium. Let’s work together to promote love, diversity, and inclusion.

The Cardinals issued a statement of their own, defending their choice to invite Berkman:

The Cardinals have hosted a Christian Day at the ballpark for nearly three decades. Lance Berkman participated in Christian Day when he was a Cardinals player, and we welcome him back this year to discuss his faith.

The Cardinals said they will also host a Pride Night “later this season.” Vice president Ron Watermon said he hopes the night will be scheduled by late August.

It’s one thing to allow two different groups to have their own themed events at the ballpark; it’s another to invite a public figure who actively denounces members of other groups. For a silly hypothetical example, let’s say the Cardinals will also host Cats Night and Dogs Night. Both can peacefully coexist. But if the Dogs invite a figure who’s incredibly anti-Cat and questions the Cats’ right to exist in public, then the Cats don’t feel included and supported even if they’re given their own themed night. The Cardinals are a business, and in going through with inviting Berkman, they are risking alienating the section of their fan base that also intersects with LGBTQ. They have every right to continue to invite Berkman, but fans also have every right to speak with their wallets by not showing up at the ballpark and buying merchandise. Is it worth it? I guess we’ll find out.

Cesar Hernandez to miss six weeks with oblique injury

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Bill BaerJun 13, 2017, 6:17 PM EDT

Matt Gelb of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Phillies second baseman Cesar Hernandez is expected to miss six weeks with an oblique injury. Hernandez suffered the injury making a throw on Friday and was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Sunday.

Hernandez, 27, was hitting .277/.336/.399 with five home runs and 14 RBI in 259 plate appearances.

Andres Blanco started Saturday in Hernandez’s place at second base while Howie Kendrick got the last two starts there. The two should continue to share the position over the next six weeks, with Kendrick getting the lion’s share of starts. The Phillies could also promote top prospect Scott Kingery from Double-A Reading, but that seems like more of a long shot.