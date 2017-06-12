Yoenis Cespedes exits game with sore left heel

The 2017 MLB Draft starts tonight at 7 PM ET. As a reward for being baseball’s worst team in 2016, the Twins have the privilege of picking first in the 2016 Draft, followed by the Reds, Padres, Rays, and Braves.
We’ll update you here as each team makes a pick.
1. Minnesota Twins
SS/OF Royce Lewis, JSerra Catholic HS
2. Cincinnati Reds
RHP Hunter Greene, Notre Dame HS
3. San Diego Padres
LHP MacKenzie Gore, Whiteville HS
4. Tampa Bay Rays
1B Brendan McKay, University of Louisville
5. Atlanta Braves
RHP Kyle Wright, Vanderbilt University
6. Oakland Athletics
OF Austin Beck, North Davidson HS
7. Arizona Diamondbacks
1B Pavin Smith, University of Virginia
8. Philadelphia Phillies
OF Adam Haseley, University of Virginia
9. Milwaukee Brewers
2B Keston Hiura, University of California-Irvine
10. Los Angeles Angels
OF Jordon Adell, Ballard HS
11. Chicago White Sox
3B Jake Burger, Missouri State University
12. Pittsburgh Pirates
RHP Shane Baz, Concordia Lutheran HS
13. Miami Marlins
LHP Trevor Rogers, Carlsbad HS
14. Kansas City Royals
1B Nick Pratto, Huntington Beach HS
15. Houston Astros
RHP J.B. Bukauskas, University of North Carolina Chapel Hill
16. New York Yankees
RHP Clarke Schmidt, University of South Carolina
17. Seattle Mariners
1B Evan White, University of Kentucky
18. Detroit Tigers
RHP Alex Faedo, University of Florida
19. San Francisco Giants
OF Heliot Ramos, Leadership Christian Academy
20. New York Mets
LHP David Peterson, University of Oregon
21. Baltimore Orioles
LHP D.L. Hall, Valdosta HS
22. Toronto Blue Jays
SS Logan Warmoth, University of North Carolina
23. Los Angeles Dodgers
OF Jeren Kendall, Vanderbilt University
24. Boston Red Sox
RHP Tanner Houck, University of Missouri
25. Washington Nationals
LHP Seth Romero, University of Houston
26. Texas Rangers
OF Bubba Thompson, McGill-Toolen HS
27. Chicago Cubs
LHP Brendan Little, State College of Florida Manatee – Sarasota
28. Toronto Blue Jays (Compensation for Edwin Encarnacion/CLE)
RHP Nate Pearson, College of Central Florida
29. Texas Rangers (Compensation for Ian Desmond/COL)
SS Christopher Seise, West Orange HS
30. Chicago Cubs (Compensation for Dexter Fowler/STL)
RHP Alex Lange, Louisiana State University