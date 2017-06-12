Yoenis Cespedes exits game with sore left heel

Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes left Monday’s game against the Cubs with a sore left heel, MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports. Cespedes lined out to center field to end the bottom of the fifth inning and did not take his position to start the top of the sixth.

Cespedes, 31, was activated from the disabled list on Saturday. He had missed the previous six weeks with hamstring and quad injuries. He impressed in his first game back, slugging a grand slam, but it was obvious that he was still experiencing lower half discomfort circling the bases.

With only 81 plate appearances on the season, Cespedes is batting .275/.370/.638 with seven home runs and 14 RBI. The Mets certainly hope Monday’s injury issue is only minor.

