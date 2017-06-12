Report: Luke Heimlich taken off many teams’ draft boards

Luke Heimlich, a junior left-handed pitcher for Oregon State University, was expected to be selected early in the 2017 amateur draft. However, it was recently revealed by the Oregonian that the now 21-year-old Heimlich was a registered sex offender as a result of pleading guilty to repeatedly sexually molesting his six-year-old cousin when he was 15 years old.
Heimlich’s case went into Oregon court records for the first time when he missed an annual update in April. And once that became public, his story became known to the baseball world.
As a result, ESPN’s Keith Law said on Outside the Lines that Heimlich has been taken completely off many teams’ draft boards. He said, “Every team I spoke to — which is not to say all 30 teams, but a sampling of the teams — all said they had taken him off the board entirely. They would not draft the player because of the revelations of the criminal past…”
In the past, teams have been very lenient towards people who have committed sexual assault, so it’s at least good to see that many teams are not willing to reward a player just because he’s good at throwing a baseball. If a team were to select Heimlich, it would be subject to questioning and since the lefty is still years away from being a potentially marketable star, it’s a risk most teams appear to be unwilling to take.
The Pac-12 Network is already bracing for that scrutiny as OSU advances through the 2017 Division I Men’s College World Series. Deadspin’s Patrick Redford reports that the Pac-12 Network sent out an internal memo instructing employees to avoid talking about the Heimlich situation entirely. The memo said, “Do not engage in the discussion,” and later added regarding questions that may be asked, “Regardless of the question, do not engage.” And while OSU granted Heimlich’s request for time off, it hasn’t said or done anything at all, really, beyond offer general public statements.
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is the talk of the town after blasting a 495-foot home run on Sunday and taking over the American League lead in all three Triple Crown categories. He’s hitting a lusty .344/.450/.718 with an MLB-best 21 home runs and 47 RBI in 249 plate appearances.
It wasn’t like this was a surprise. Judge is listed at 6’7″ and 282 pounds, so he had power potential just from the size of his body alone. At Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last season, Judge hit a more realistic .270/.366/.489 with 19 home runs and 65 RBI in 410 trips to the plate. Still great, but not out-of-this-world good.
With Mike Trout on the disabled list and Bryce Harper having cooled off, Judge has created a sizable distance between himself and the field in FanGraphs’ version of Wins Above Replacement. He’s at 3.9, Trout is closest at 3.3 followed by Paul Goldschmidt‘s 3.2. This, the Triple Crown stats, the jaw-dropping distances on his homers, and more has led to many crowning Judge already a star of Major League Baseball. In fact, FS1’s Rob Parker already lists Judge as one of the five greatest sluggers of all-time, which is laughable.
We need not run over a list of pan-flashes to rein in our excitement. Chris Shelton. Bryan LaHair. Kevin Maas.
There are also some telling stats. Some stats paint a great picture, like his hard-contact rate of 49.6 percent, which is second-best in baseball behind Miguel Sano. He’s drawn walks in 15.3 plate appearances, which is outstanding. But these show us Judge probably won’t keep this up over a full season, let alone his career:
- He has a .432 BABIP: There have been 2,258 qualified player-seasons between 2000-16. Only one player, the Brewers’ Jose Hernandez in 2002, finished the season with a BABIP of .400 or higher (.404). Only 10 in total have been at .390 or above. David Wright and Josh Hamilton are the only ones on that list who are referred to as power hitters. The list is otherwise almost entirely made up of contact hitters like Ichiro Suzuki.
- He has a 41.2 percent HR/FB rate: Since 2000, the best HR/FB rate ever posted was 39.5 percent by Ryan Howard in 2006, when he hit 58 homers and won the NL MVP Award. That was by far a career-high for Howard and he’d never come close to it again. His career average finished at 25.8 percent after injuries and adjustments from the opposition. The next-best HR/FB rate since 2000 was set by Jim Thome in 2002 at 34.7 percent. Even the best power hitters of this millennium struggled to reach 35 percent. To say that a 40-plus-percent HR/FB rate for Judge is normal is to say he’ll be the best power hitter of any recent generation and perhaps ever.
- He strikes out at a 28.1 percent clip: Power hitters strike out a lot, it’s just the trade off between swinging for power and swinging for contact. 28 percent isn’t exactly abhorrent, as it’s about seven percent above the league average. But it’s still among the highest in baseball — 15th, to be exact — and paired with his walk rate means he’s not putting the ball in play nearly 45 percent of the time. The league likely hasn’t caught up to Judge yet, exploiting weaknesses in his swing and general approach, so the strikeout rate could actually climb in the coming months.
Judge will be an All-Star this season and, God-willing, a participant in the Home Run Derby. If he’s able to keep up the production, he’ll be in the conversation for the AL MVP Award at the very least. But when questions like this are being asked…
… we should probably hop off the hype train for just a little while and collect ourselves.
The Astros already have their number one starter, Dallas Keuchel, on the disabled list. Now their number two guys is there too: Houston has placed Lance McCullers on the 10-day DL with lower back discomfort revealed during a between starts throwing session.
The move is retroactive to June 9. Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow said that, at the moment, he does not expect McCullers’ absence to be long. He could be activated again a week from today.
McCullers is in the midst of a fantastic season. He’s 6-1 with a 2.58 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 89/23 in 76.2 innings. Opposing batters are hitting a mere .207 off of him and he has a 1.06 WHIP.
Houston has the best record in baseball and holds a 12 game lead over the second place Texas Rangers, so they can weather the loss of a starter or two for spell. But really, they need to not make a habit of having their top pitchers on the DL.