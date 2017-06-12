Jameson Taillon impressive in first start since undergoing cancer surgery

Pirates starter Jameson Taillon was activated from the disabled list to start on Monday against the Rockies. Taillon hadn’t pitched since May 3 as he shortly thereafter underwent surgery for testicular cancer. Taillon recovered quickly, as he threw off a mound just two weeks after his surgery.

Prior to landing on the disabled list, Taillon had a 3.31 ERA and a 30/13 K/BB ratio in 35 1/3 innings across six starts for the Pirates. On Monday night, he held the Rockies scoreless over five innings, yielding five hits and two walks with five strikeouts on 82 pitches.

The Pirates were easing Taillon back into action, which is why he was removed after 82 pitches. He’ll be able to get to 100 and beyond as the month progresses.

