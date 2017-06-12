Justin Berl/Getty Images

Jameson Taillon impressive in first start since undergoing cancer surgery

By Bill BaerJun 12, 2017, 10:18 PM EDT

Pirates starter Jameson Taillon was activated from the disabled list to start on Monday against the Rockies. Taillon hadn’t pitched since May 3 as he shortly thereafter underwent surgery for testicular cancer. Taillon recovered quickly, as he threw off a mound just two weeks after his surgery.

Prior to landing on the disabled list, Taillon had a 3.31 ERA and a 30/13 K/BB ratio in 35 1/3 innings across six starts for the Pirates. On Monday night, he held the Rockies scoreless over five innings, yielding five hits and two walks with five strikeouts on 82 pitches.

The Pirates were easing Taillon back into action, which is why he was removed after 82 pitches. He’ll be able to get to 100 and beyond as the month progresses.

Yoenis Cespedes exits game with sore left heel

By Bill BaerJun 12, 2017, 9:15 PM EDT

Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes left Monday’s game against the Cubs with a sore left heel, MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports. Cespedes lined out to center field to end the bottom of the fifth inning and did not take his position to start the top of the sixth.

Cespedes, 31, was activated from the disabled list on Saturday. He had missed the previous six weeks with hamstring and quad injuries. He impressed in his first game back, slugging a grand slam, but it was obvious that he was still experiencing lower half discomfort circling the bases.

With only 81 plate appearances on the season, Cespedes is batting .275/.370/.638 with seven home runs and 14 RBI. The Mets certainly hope Monday’s injury issue is only minor.

2017 MLB Draft Thread

By Bill BaerJun 12, 2017, 6:55 PM EDT

The 2017 MLB Draft starts tonight at 7 PM ET. As a reward for being baseball’s worst team in 2016, the Twins have the privilege of picking first in the 2016 Draft, followed by the Reds, Padres, Rays, and Braves.

We’ll update you here as each team makes a pick.

1. Minnesota Twins

SS/OF Royce Lewis, JSerra Catholic HS

2. Cincinnati Reds

RHP Hunter Greene, Notre Dame HS

3. San Diego Padres

LHP MacKenzie Gore, Whiteville HS

4. Tampa Bay Rays

1B Brendan McKay, University of Louisville

5. Atlanta Braves

RHP Kyle Wright, Vanderbilt University

6. Oakland Athletics

OF Austin Beck, North Davidson HS

7. Arizona Diamondbacks

1B Pavin Smith, University of Virginia

8. Philadelphia Phillies

OF Adam Haseley, University of Virginia

9. Milwaukee Brewers

2B Keston Hiura, University of California-Irvine

10. Los Angeles Angels

OF Jordon Adell, Ballard HS

11. Chicago White Sox

3B Jake Burger, Missouri State University

12. Pittsburgh Pirates

RHP Shane Baz, Concordia Lutheran HS

13. Miami Marlins

LHP Trevor Rogers, Carlsbad HS

14. Kansas City Royals

1B Nick Pratto, Huntington Beach HS

15. Houston Astros

RHP J.B. Bukauskas, University of North Carolina Chapel Hill

16. New York Yankees

RHP Clarke Schmidt, University of South Carolina

17. Seattle Mariners

1B Evan White, University of Kentucky

18. Detroit Tigers

RHP Alex Faedo, University of Florida

19. San Francisco Giants

OF Heliot Ramos, Leadership Christian Academy

20. New York Mets

LHP David Peterson, University of Oregon

21. Baltimore Orioles

LHP D.L. Hall, Valdosta HS

22. Toronto Blue Jays

SS Logan Warmoth, University of North Carolina

23. Los Angeles Dodgers

OF Jeren Kendall, Vanderbilt University

24. Boston Red Sox

RHP Tanner Houck, University of Missouri

25. Washington Nationals

LHP Seth Romero, University of Houston

26. Texas Rangers

OF Bubba Thompson, McGill-Toolen HS

27. Chicago Cubs

LHP Brendan Little, State College of Florida Manatee – Sarasota

28. Toronto Blue Jays (Compensation for Edwin Encarnacion/CLE)

RHP Nate Pearson, College of Central Florida

29. Texas Rangers (Compensation for Ian Desmond/COL)

SS Christopher Seise, West Orange HS

30. Chicago Cubs (Compensation for Dexter Fowler/STL)

RHP Alex Lange, Louisiana State University