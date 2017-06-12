Getty Images

All-Star Balloting Update: Zack Cozart shoots to the lead among NL shortstops

By Craig CalcaterraJun 12, 2017, 1:22 PM EDT

Zack Cozart of the Cincinnati Reds is having a fantastic season. He’s hitting .329/.416/.580 with nine homers and 33 RBI. Corey Seager of the Dodgers is also having a fantastic season, hitting .279/.388/.473, but Cozart’s superior one thus far has shot him past Seager for the lead among NL shortstops in the All-Star balloting.

The other leaders in the voting so far: first baseman Ryan Zimmerman of the Nationals; second baseman Daniel Murphy of the Nationals; third baseman Kris Bryant of the Cubs; catcher Buster Posey of the Giants; and outfielders Bryce Harper of the Nationals, Charlie Blackmon of the Rockies and Jason Heyward of the Cubs.

Here are all the leaders. American League update will come tomorrow:

 

Pitcher? Hitter? Both? MLB draft marked by 2-way players

Associated Press
Associated PressJun 12, 2017, 2:34 PM EDT

NEW YORK (AP) Brendan McKay’s fastball-firing left arm has made him the possible No. 1 overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft.

Thing is, so has the Louisville slugger’s bat.

The Cardinals star is one of college baseball’s greatest two-way players, a rare talent who has given big league ballclubs a tough question to consider: Do they take McKay as a pitcher, hitter – or both?

“That remains to be seen, whether or not someone can do that,” said Minnesota Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey, whose team picks first in the draft that starts Monday night. “I’m not necessarily saying it’s impossible, but the amount of time, if you talk to any of these guys, that they put in on either the hitting side or the pitching side, to double that, no one’s figured out a way to make more than 24 hours in a day.

“If someone figures that out, maybe we’ll have an opportunity, but it’s a challenge.”

With McKay, though, a team might be willing to find out. He won his third straight John Olerud Two-Way Player award on Monday after hitting .343 with 17 home runs and 56 RBIs for the College World Series-bound Cardinals. He’s also 10-3 with a 2.34 ERA on the mound.

Two-way players in high school and college aren’t uncommon in the draft, with Olerud, Dave Winfield, Ken Brett, Jason Jennings and A.J. Reed among the big names whom major league teams had to make a call on. But this year’s draft class has a handful expected to be selected early.

In addition to McKay, California high school shortstop and right-handed pitcher Hunter Greene has piqued lots of interest from teams picking early, including the Twins.

“There are a lot of two-way players in every draft, but for 2017, a number of first-round talents have significant experience as two-way players,” said Atlanta Braves general manager John Coppolella, whose team picks No. 5 overall. “There may come a day where there is a true impact two-way player, but until that day, you just choose one outcome and know the other possibility looms if failure occurs.”

Kentucky high school outfielder Jordon Adell, Texas high school right-hander Shane Baz and Virginia outfielder Adam Haseley are others who have pulled double-duty on the diamond and are expected to be first-rounders.

“The talents of the players and how things play out, you try to be as open-minded as you can,” said Tampa Bay Rays GM Erik Neander, whose team picks fourth overall. “I think the history of the professional game and what it looks like, we’re certainly cognizant of the perspective of going one direction or the other. But it’s quite an accomplishment to do it at the collegiate level.”

Here are some other things to know about the draft:

WHEN? WHERE?: Starts Monday at 7 p.m. EDT and continues for 40 rounds over three days, with the first two rounds at MLB Network’s studios in Secaucus, New Jersey. Rounds 3-10 will be held Tuesday, and rounds 11-40 Wednesday – both days via team conference calls. Teams pick in reverse order of finish from the overall standings from last season.

FIRST PICK: The Twins have the No. 1 overall pick for the third time, and first since taking Minnesota high school catcher Joe Mauer in 2001.

OTHER NAMES TO KNOW: Vanderbilt right-hander Kyle Wright, North Carolina high school lefty MacKenzie Gore, California high school shortstop/outfielder Royce Lewis and North Carolina high school outfielder Austin Beck.

SHOWING UP: Four top prospects are expected to be at the draft site, where they’ll shake hands with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and slip on their new team’s cap and jersey: Greene, Adell, New Mexico high school left-hander Trevor Rogers and Alabama high school outfielder Bubba Thompson.

WHO ELSE IS THERE?: Each of baseball’s 30 teams has a former player and/or current member of its front office representing them at the draft. Among those scheduled to attend are Hall of Famer George Brett (Kansas City Royals), 1973 NL Rookie of the Year Gary Matthews (Philadelphia Phillies), 1976 NL Cy Young winner Randy Jones (San Diego Padres), 1983 AL Rookie of the Year Ron Kittle (Chicago White Sox) and former All-Stars such as Bob Boone (Washington Nationals) and Ron Cey (Los Angeles Dodgers). Lloyd Moseby, the No. 2 overall pick by the Toronto Blue Jays in 1978, and Jeffrey Hammonds, No. 4 overall in 1992 by the Baltimore Orioles, are also expected to be there.

EARLY ACTION: Toronto (22nd and 28th), the Texas Rangers (26th and 29th) and the Chicago Cubs (27th and 30th) each have two first-round selections, including compensatory picks. Houston and Pittsburgh both have four picks in the first 75 selections. For the Pirates, that includes No. 42 overall, which they received after failing to come to terms with lefty Nick Lodolo, the No. 41 pick who chose to attend Texas Christian instead of signing.

QUIET CARDINALS: St. Louis won’t pick until the third round on Tuesday. The Cardinals had to give their first-round selection to the Cubs for signing free agent Dexter Fowler, and forfeited their next two picks (Nos. 56 and 75) – along with $2 million – to Houston after MLB completed its investigation into a data breach of the Astros’ baseball operations database by a former St. Louis employee.

AP Sports Writers Jon Krawczynski and Charles Odum, and AP Freelance Writer Mark Didtler contributed to this report.

MLB Amateur Draft begins on Monday at 7 p.m. ET


By Craig CalcaterraJun 12, 2017, 11:17 AM EDT

The 2017 amateur draft gets underway today and will last through Wednesday. If you’ve spent a lot of time around here, you know that we don’t really cover high school or college baseball. As such, we’re not going to put on some fake draft expert cap and pretend that we know what the heck we’re talking about. We are men of action. Lies do not become us.

But we can certainly point you to the folks who do make it their business to know what the heck they’re talking about when it comes to the top amateur baseball talent in the land, thereby helping you get ready for the draft.

  • The draft will be broadcast on MLB Network this evening. There will be a pre-draft show at 6PM Eastern and the actual draft will get going at 7PM. It will also stream at MLB.com.
  • Baseball America has the board with the top-500 prospects ranked. Yes, 500. That’s a lot. It also sort of explains why we don’t really spend a lot of time on amateur stuff here. You just ain’t gonna compete with Baseball America, so you shouldn’t even try. We can agree with them that, based on what we’ve read, Hunter Greene, the pitcher/shortstop from Sherman Oaks, California is the top prospect.
  • Other experts to follow as the draft unfolds: ESPN’s Keith Law, MLB.com’s Jonathan Mayo and Baseball America’s Jim Callis.

The Twins have the top pick. Below I have listed the draft order for the first round, alongside what MLB’s anti-free market slotting rules have decided each of those picks is worth. But we’ll leave rants about that aside for now.

1. Minnesota Twins ($7,770,700)

2. Cincinnati Reds ($7,193,200)

3. San Diego Padres ($6,668,100)

4. Tampa Bay Rays ($6,153,600)

5. Atlanta Braves ($5,707,300)

6. Oakland Athletics ($5,303,000)

7. Arizona Diamondbacks ($5,016,300)

8. Philadelphia Phillies ($4,780,400)

9. Milwaukee Brewers ($4,570,000)

10. Los Angeles Angels ($4,376,800)

11. Chicago White Sox ($4,199,200)

12. Pittsburgh Pirates ($4,032,000)

13. Miami Marlins ($3,875,800)

14. Kansas City Royals ($3,727,600)

15. Houston Astros ($3,588,200)

16. New York Yankees ($3,458,600)

17. Seattle Mariners ($3,333,200)

18. Detroit Tigers ($3,214,600)

19. San Francisco Giants ($3,101,700)

20. New York Mets ($2,994,500)

21. Baltimore Orioles ($2,892,400)

22. Toronto Blue Jays ($2,795,200)

23. Los Angeles Dodgers ($2,702,700)

24. Boston Red Sox ($2,614,500)

25. Washington Nationals ($2,530,400)

26. Texas Rangers ($2,450,100)

27. Chicago Cubs ($2,373,300)

28. Toronto Blue Jays (Compensation for Edwin Encarnacion-CLE) ($2,302,900)

29. Texas Rangers (Compensation for Ian Desmond-COL) ($2,238,900)

30. Chicago Cubs (Compensation for Dexter Fowler-STL) ($2,184,300)