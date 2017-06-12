2017 MLB Draft Thread

By Bill BaerJun 12, 2017, 6:55 PM EDT

The 2017 MLB Draft starts tonight at 7 PM ET. As a reward for being baseball’s worst team in 2016, the Twins have the privilege of picking first in the 2016 Draft, followed by the Reds, Padres, Rays, and Braves.

We’ll update you here as each team makes a pick.

1. Minnesota Twins

SS/OF Royce Lewis, JSerra Catholic HS

2. Cincinnati Reds

RHP Hunter Greene, Notre Dame HS

3. San Diego Padres

LHP MacKenzie Gore, Whiteville HS

4. Tampa Bay Rays

1B Brendan McKay, University of Louisville

5. Atlanta Braves

RHP Kyle Wright, Vanderbilt University

6. Oakland Athletics

OF Austin Beck, North Davidson HS

7. Arizona Diamondbacks

1B Pavin Smith, University of Virginia

8. Philadelphia Phillies

OF Adam Haseley, University of Virginia

9. Milwaukee Brewers

2B Keston Hiura, University of California-Irvine

10. Los Angeles Angels

OF Jordon Adell, Ballard HS

11. Chicago White Sox

3B Jake Burger, Missouri State University

12. Pittsburgh Pirates

RHP Shane Baz, Concordia Lutheran HS

13. Miami Marlins

LHP Trevor Rogers, Carlsbad HS

14. Kansas City Royals

1B Nick Pratto, Huntington Beach HS

15. Houston Astros

RHP J.B. Bukauskas, University of North Carolina Chapel Hill

16. New York Yankees

RHP Clarke Schmidt, University of South Carolina

17. Seattle Mariners

1B Evan White, University of Kentucky

18. Detroit Tigers

RHP Alex Faedo, University of Florida

19. San Francisco Giants

 

20. New York Mets

 

21. Baltimore Orioles

 

22. Toronto Blue Jays

 

23. Los Angeles Dodgers

 

24. Boston Red Sox

 

25. Washington Nationals

 

26. Texas Rangers

 

27. Chicago Cubs

 

28. Toronto Blue Jays (Compensation for Edwin Encarnacion-CLE)

 

29. Texas Rangers (Compensation for Ian Desmond-COL)

 

30. Chicago Cubs (Compensation for Dexter Fowler-STL)

Report: Luke Heimlich taken off many teams’ draft boards

By Bill BaerJun 12, 2017, 5:42 PM EDT

Luke Heimlich, a junior left-handed pitcher for Oregon State University, was expected to be selected early in the 2017 amateur draft. However, it was recently revealed by the Oregonian that the now 21-year-old Heimlich was a registered sex offender as a result of pleading guilty to repeatedly sexually molesting his six-year-old cousin when he was 15 years old.

Heimlich’s case went into Oregon court records for the first time when he missed an annual update in April. And once that became public, his story became known to the baseball world.

As a result, ESPN’s Keith Law said on Outside the Lines that Heimlich has been taken completely off many teams’ draft boards. He said, “Every team I spoke to — which is not to say all 30 teams, but a sampling of the teams — all said they had taken him off the board entirely. They would not draft the player because of the revelations of the criminal past…”

In the past, teams have been very lenient towards people who have committed sexual assault, so it’s at least good to see that many teams are not willing to reward a player just because he’s good at throwing a baseball. If a team were to select Heimlich, it would be subject to questioning and since the lefty is still years away from being a potentially marketable star, it’s a risk most teams appear to be unwilling to take.

The Pac-12 Network is already bracing for that scrutiny as OSU advances through the 2017 Division I Men’s College World Series. Deadspin’s Patrick Redford reports that the Pac-12 Network sent out an internal memo instructing employees to avoid talking about the Heimlich situation entirely. The memo said, “Do not engage in the discussion,” and later added regarding questions that may be asked, “Regardless of the question, do not engage.” And while OSU granted Heimlich’s request for time off, it hasn’t said or done anything at all, really, beyond offer general public statements.

Is the Aaron Judge hype train going too fast?

Mike Stobe/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJun 12, 2017, 4:39 PM EDT

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is the talk of the town after blasting a 495-foot home run on Sunday and taking over the American League lead in all three Triple Crown categories. He’s hitting a lusty .344/.450/.718 with an MLB-best 21 home runs and 47 RBI in 249 plate appearances.

It wasn’t like this was a surprise. Judge is listed at 6’7″ and 282 pounds, so he had power potential just from the size of his body alone. At Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last season, Judge hit a more realistic .270/.366/.489 with 19 home runs and 65 RBI in 410 trips to the plate. Still great, but not out-of-this-world good.

With Mike Trout on the disabled list and Bryce Harper having cooled off, Judge has created a sizable distance between himself and the field in FanGraphs’ version of Wins Above Replacement. He’s at 3.9, Trout is closest at 3.3 followed by Paul Goldschmidt‘s 3.2. This, the Triple Crown stats, the jaw-dropping distances on his homers, and more has led to many crowning Judge already a star of Major League Baseball. In fact, FS1’s Rob Parker already lists Judge as one of the five greatest sluggers of all-time, which is laughable.

We need not run over a list of pan-flashes to rein in our excitement. Chris Shelton. Bryan LaHair. Kevin Maas.

There are also some telling stats. Some stats paint a great picture, like his hard-contact rate of 49.6 percent, which is second-best in baseball behind Miguel Sano. He’s drawn walks in 15.3 plate appearances, which is outstanding. But these show us Judge probably won’t keep this up over a full season, let alone his career:

  • He has a .432 BABIP: There have been 2,258 qualified player-seasons between 2000-16. Only one player, the Brewers’ Jose Hernandez in 2002, finished the season with a BABIP of .400 or higher (.404). Only 10 in total have been at .390 or above. David Wright and Josh Hamilton are the only ones on that list who are referred to as power hitters. The list is otherwise almost entirely made up of contact hitters like Ichiro Suzuki.
  • He has a 41.2 percent HR/FB rate: Since 2000, the best HR/FB rate ever posted was 39.5 percent by Ryan Howard in 2006, when he hit 58 homers and won the NL MVP Award. That was by far a career-high for Howard and he’d never come close to it again. His career average finished at 25.8 percent after injuries and adjustments from the opposition. The next-best HR/FB rate since 2000 was set by Jim Thome in 2002 at 34.7 percent. Even the best power hitters of this millennium struggled to reach 35 percent. To say that a 40-plus-percent HR/FB rate for Judge is normal is to say he’ll be the best power hitter of any recent generation and perhaps ever.
  • He strikes out at a 28.1 percent clip: Power hitters strike out a lot, it’s just the trade off between swinging for power and swinging for contact. 28 percent isn’t exactly abhorrent, as it’s about seven percent above the league average. But it’s still among the highest in baseball — 15th, to be exact — and paired with his walk rate means he’s not putting the ball in play nearly 45 percent of the time. The league likely hasn’t caught up to Judge yet, exploiting weaknesses in his swing and general approach, so the strikeout rate could actually climb in the coming months.

Judge will be an All-Star this season and, God-willing, a participant in the Home Run Derby. If he’s able to keep up the production, he’ll be in the conversation for the AL MVP Award at the very least. But when questions like this are being asked…

… we should probably hop off the hype train for just a little while and collect ourselves.