2017 MLB Draft Thread

The 2017 MLB Draft starts tonight at 7 PM ET. As a reward for being baseball’s worst team in 2016, the Twins have the privilege of picking first in the 2016 Draft, followed by the Reds, Padres, Rays, and Braves.
We’ll update you here as each team makes a pick.
1. Minnesota Twins
SS/OF Royce Lewis, JSerra Catholic HS
2. Cincinnati Reds
RHP Hunter Greene, Notre Dame HS
3. San Diego Padres
LHP MacKenzie Gore, Whiteville HS
4. Tampa Bay Rays
1B Brendan McKay, University of Louisville
5. Atlanta Braves
RHP Kyle Wright, Vanderbilt University
6. Oakland Athletics
OF Austin Beck, North Davidson HS
7. Arizona Diamondbacks
1B Pavin Smith, University of Virginia
8. Philadelphia Phillies
OF Adam Haseley, University of Virginia
9. Milwaukee Brewers
2B Keston Hiura, University of California-Irvine
10. Los Angeles Angels
OF Jordon Adell, Ballard HS
11. Chicago White Sox
3B Jake Burger, Missouri State University
12. Pittsburgh Pirates
RHP Shane Baz, Concordia Lutheran HS
13. Miami Marlins
LHP Trevor Rogers, Carlsbad HS
14. Kansas City Royals
1B Nick Pratto, Huntington Beach HS
15. Houston Astros
RHP J.B. Bukauskas, University of North Carolina Chapel Hill
16. New York Yankees
RHP Clarke Schmidt, University of South Carolina
17. Seattle Mariners
1B Evan White, University of Kentucky
18. Detroit Tigers
RHP Alex Faedo, University of Florida
19. San Francisco Giants
20. New York Mets
21. Baltimore Orioles
22. Toronto Blue Jays
23. Los Angeles Dodgers
24. Boston Red Sox
25. Washington Nationals
26. Texas Rangers
27. Chicago Cubs
28. Toronto Blue Jays (Compensation for Edwin Encarnacion-CLE)
29. Texas Rangers (Compensation for Ian Desmond-COL)
30. Chicago Cubs (Compensation for Dexter Fowler-STL)