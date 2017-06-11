Video: Jose Bautista got two bases on a walk Saturday night

Blue Jays outfielder Jose Bautista drew a seemingly innocent walk with two outs and his team up 3-2 in the top of the eighth inning facing right-hander Tony Zych. But because the Mariners’ middle infielders weren’t covering the second base bag and Zych’s mind seemed to be elsewhere, Bautista took second base uncontested.
Unfortunately for the Jays, Bautista was stranded on second base but they went on to win 4-2. Bautista finished 0-for-2 with a pair of walks.
Nationals starter Max Scherzer became the 80th pitcher in baseball history to accrue 2,000 career strikeouts, notching the milestone in the fourth inning of Sunday’s game against the Rangers. Scherzer struck out four through the first three innings, putting him at 1,999, then struck out Nomar Mazara to lead off the fourth.
Scherzer is also one of 27 pitchers in baseball history to reach 2,000 strikeouts before his 33rd birthday, according to Baseball Reference. With 1,784 innings, he reached 2,000 strikeouts faster than every other pitcher except for Pedro Martinez (1,711) and Randy Johnson (1,733 1/3), MLB.com’s Jamal Collier notes. As far as games go, Scherzer was also third-fastest (287), tied with Nolan Ryan and behind Randy Johnson and Clayton Kershaw.
The defending NL Cy Young Award winner entered Sunday’s start with a 2.35 ERA and a 114/20 K/BB ratio over 84 1/3 innings. In the National League, only Clayton Kershaw had a better ERA, so Scherzer has a chance at winning back-to-back Cy Young Awards.
Giancarlo Stanton may have some stiff competition for this year’s Home Run Derby. Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit the longest home run of the season when he sent a Logan Verrett slider out to left-center field, landing 495 feet away from home plate, according to MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch.
The Diamondbacks’ Jake Lamb previously had the longest home run of the season at 481 feet. The only home run hit further last season was Giancarlo Stanton’s 504-foot blast, according to Statcast. Kris Bryant also hit a 495-foot shot in 2015.
Judge also singled, doubled, and drew a walk through the first six innings of Sunday’s action. As of this writing, he’s hitting .341/.448/.702 with 20 home runs, 45 RBI, and 53 runs scored in 248 plate appearances.
Update: Judge hit his 21st homer in the seventh off of Jimmy Yacabonis, a two-run blast. It only went 402 feet, though. Only.