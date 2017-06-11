Video: Aaron Judge mashes a 495-foot home run at Yankee Stadium

Giancarlo Stanton may have some stiff competition for this year’s Home Run Derby. Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit the longest home run of the season when he sent a Logan Verrett slider out to left-center field, landing 495 feet away from home plate, according to MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch.

The Diamondbacks’ Jake Lamb previously had the longest home run of the season at 481 feet. The only home run hit further last season was Giancarlo Stanton’s 504-foot blast, according to Statcast. Kris Bryant also hit a 495-foot shot in 2015.

Judge also singled, doubled, and drew a walk through the first six innings of Sunday’s action. As of this writing, he’s hitting .341/.448/.702 with 20 home runs, 45 RBI, and 53 runs scored in 248 plate appearances.

Update: Judge hit his 21st homer in the seventh off of Jimmy Yacabonis, a two-run blast. It only went 402 feet, though. Only.

