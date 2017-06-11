Kenley Jansen still hasn’t walked a batter this season

Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen notched his 11th save of the season — and the 200th of his career — with a scoreless ninth inning during Sunday’s 9-7 victory over the Reds. He struck out one and, as usual, he did not walk a batter.

Jansen, 29, has now pitched 26 1/3 innings on the season, racking up 43 strikeouts without walking a single batter. He’s the only qualified pitcher in baseball yet to walk a batter. The Blue Jays’ Roberto Osuna has the next-fewest walks with two over 24 2/3 innings.

Jansen put up one of the best strikeout-to-walk ratios in 2015, striking out 80 while walking eight. There were only nine better seasons going by K/BB ratio. Dennis Eckersley has the best mark (18.33), walking only three with 55 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings in 1989. If the season were to end today, Jansen’s K/BB ratio would be an impressive and unprecented “INF,” or “infinite.”

