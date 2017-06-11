Kenley Jansen still hasn’t walked a batter this season

Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen notched his 11th save of the season — and the 200th of his career — with a scoreless ninth inning during Sunday’s 9-7 victory over the Reds. He struck out one and, as usual, he did not walk a batter.
Jansen, 29, has now pitched 26 1/3 innings on the season, racking up 43 strikeouts without walking a single batter. He’s the only qualified pitcher in baseball yet to walk a batter. The Blue Jays’ Roberto Osuna has the next-fewest walks with two over 24 2/3 innings.
Jansen put up one of the best strikeout-to-walk ratios in 2015, striking out 80 while walking eight. There were only nine better seasons going by K/BB ratio. Dennis Eckersley has the best mark (18.33), walking only three with 55 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings in 1989. If the season were to end today, Jansen’s K/BB ratio would be an impressive and unprecented “INF,” or “infinite.”
Nationals starter Max Scherzer became the 80th pitcher in baseball history to accrue 2,000 career strikeouts, notching the milestone in the fourth inning of Sunday’s game against the Rangers. Scherzer struck out four through the first three innings, putting him at 1,999, then struck out Nomar Mazara to lead off the fourth.
Scherzer is also one of 27 pitchers in baseball history to reach 2,000 strikeouts before his 33rd birthday, according to Baseball Reference. With 1,784 innings, he reached 2,000 strikeouts faster than every other pitcher except for Pedro Martinez (1,711) and Randy Johnson (1,733 1/3), MLB.com’s Jamal Collier notes. As far as games go, Scherzer was also third-fastest (287), tied with Nolan Ryan and behind Randy Johnson and Clayton Kershaw.
The defending NL Cy Young Award winner entered Sunday’s start with a 2.35 ERA and a 114/20 K/BB ratio over 84 1/3 innings. In the National League, only Clayton Kershaw had a better ERA, so Scherzer has a chance at winning back-to-back Cy Young Awards.
Blue Jays outfielder Jose Bautista drew a seemingly innocent walk with two outs and his team up 3-2 in the top of the eighth inning facing right-hander Tony Zych. But because the Mariners’ middle infielders weren’t covering the second base bag and Zych’s mind seemed to be elsewhere, Bautista took second base uncontested.
Unfortunately for the Jays, Bautista was stranded on second base but they went on to win 4-2. Bautista finished 0-for-2 with a pair of walks.