Cardinals acquire Sean Gilmartin on outright waivers

The Cardinals picked up left-hander Sean Gilmartin on an outright waiver claim, the club announced Sunday. Gilmartin was designated for assignment by the Mets earlier on Sunday to clear roster space for Seth Lugo, who is scheduled to make his season debut after dealing with a protracted case of elbow inflammation. The 27-year-old lefty was optioned to Triple-A Memphis.
Gilmartin pitched just 3 1/3 innings in relief for the Mets this season, issuing eight hits, five runs and four strikeouts over two appearances. Shoulder pain and control issues hampered his progress in Triple-A Las Vegas, too, chaining him to a less-than-ideal 7.05 ERA through his first 37 innings. He hasn’t seen anything close to a full workload in the majors since his rookie season with the Mets in 2015, when he posted a 2.67 ERA, 2.7 BB/9 and 10.9 SO/9 over 57 1/3 innings between the rotation and bullpen.
Despite his struggles, Gilmartin still profiles as a decent spot starter with and could give the Cardinals some left-handed depth in the minors. He’ll help fill out a pitching staff that already features fellow left-handers Marco Gonzales, Zach Phillips, Jordan Schafer and Ryan Sherriff.
Giancarlo Stanton may have some stiff competition for this year’s Home Run Derby. Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit the longest home run of the season when he sent a Logan Verrett slider out to left-center field, landing 495 feet away from home plate, according to MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch.
The Diamondbacks’ Jake Lamb previously had the longest home run of the season at 481 feet. The only home run hit further last season was Giancarlo Stanton’s 504-foot blast, according to Statcast. Kris Bryant also hit a 495-foot shot in 2015.
Judge also singled, doubled, and drew a walk through the first six innings of Sunday’s action. As of this writing, he’s hitting .341/.448/.702 with 20 home runs, 45 RBI, and 53 runs scored in 248 plate appearances.
Update: Judge hit his 21st homer in the seventh off of Jimmy Yacabonis, a two-run blast. It only went 402 feet, though. Only.
It’s been nearly five weeks since Pirates’ right-hander Jameson Taillon underwent surgery for testicular cancer. While the news came as a shock to both Taillon and the Pirates’ organization, the 25-year-old righty appears to have made a full and rapid recovery after several weeks of treatment and rehab outings. The club activated him from the disabled list on Saturday and is expected to play him when the Rockies come to town for a three-game set on Monday.
Taillon is in his sophomore season with the Pirates and tossed 35 1/3 innings with a 3.31 ERA, 3.3 BB/9 and 7.6 SO/9 before hitting the disabled list. He was treated for suspected testicular cancer in early May, a diagnosis that was confirmed when his pathology report came back positive for cancer the following week. Over the last month, he was cleared to resume baseball activities and has pitched through 14 innings with 13 hits, six runs and 21 strikeouts over three rehab starts in Triple-A Indianapolis and Double-A Altoona.
Prior to the Pirates’ matinee on Saturday, Taillon spoke to the media about his upcoming start, telling reporters, “I really want to be a pitcher again. [I] just want to be a guy on the team, making starts and doing my job.” His full comments are below:
Fellow right-hander Tyler Glasnow has been optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis to clear roster space for Taillon. Glasnow went 1-5 in Taillon’s absence, pitching to an 8.56 ERA with 42 hits, 29 runs and 22 strikeouts in six starts.