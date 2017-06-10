Video: Aaron Judge clubs hardest-hit home run in Statcast era

Those looking to unseat Aaron Judge from the Statcast leaderboard still have a lot of catching up to do. The rookie slugger grabbed hold of his 19th home run on Saturday, mashing an 0-1 pitch from the Orioles’ Chris Tillman an estimated 382 feet to left field in the first inning.
At 121.1 MPH, the blast was the hardest-hit home run in the Statcast era, eclipsing even Giancarlo Stanton‘s 120.3 MPH base hit in 2015. Judge now stands alone with the fourth hardest-hit balls of 2017, including a single, double and home run that all reached at least 119 MPH over the last two months.
Judge’s record-setting shot was the first of five hit by the Yankees during their 16-3 win over the Orioles on Saturday. Didi Gregorius, Starlin Castro, Matt Holliday and Gary Sanchez also added to their home run totals, with Sanchez’s eighth-inning, 115.1 MPH homer the hardest-hit one of his career to date.
If you haven’t been watching the Braves this weekend, perhaps you’ve missed out on the best thing to happen to ballpark entertainment: a race against “The Freeze.” The Freeze, who bears an uncanny resemblance to The Incredibles‘ Frozone, has challenged several Braves’ fans to a thrilling warning track sprint between innings.
While the fans are given a generous head start, it takes a combination of speed and endurance to beat The Freeze to the finish line, as this fan discovered the hard way during Friday’s race:
On Saturday, The Freeze faced his second challenger. This time, he was the one who almost ate it on the warning track, stumbling out of the gate and recovering for another spectacular finish. (If those finish line moves look familiar, you may recognize a similar flourish from world-renowned sprinter Usain Bolt.)
As for the secret identity of the masked sprinter? SNY’s Steve Gelb got the full scoop:
The Brewers placed second baseman Jonathan Villar on the 10-day disabled list with a lower back strain after he suffered an injury during Friday’s 8-6 win over the Diamondbacks. Villar tweaked his back while diving for a ground ball in the eighth inning and had to be removed from the field on a cart when he was unable to stand after the play. Postgame comments from manager Craig Counsell indicated that Villar may have sustained the injury due to the force with which he slammed into the ground.
While the Brewers’ infielder was initially diagnosed with back spasms, the injury appears to be more severe and will require a stint on the disabled list. Prior to the incident, Villar was batting .213/.283/.342 with six home runs and a .626 OPS over his first 59 games of 2017. He went 2-for-5 on Friday with a base hit and RBI double.
With Villar sidelined, the club recalled top outfield prospect Lewis Brinson from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Saturday. Brinson slashed .312/.397/.503 with six home runs and a .900 OPS through 45 games for the Sky Sox.