“The Freeze” beat another fan during a race at SunTrust Park

If you haven’t been watching the Braves this weekend, perhaps you’ve missed out on the best thing to happen to ballpark entertainment: a race against “The Freeze.” The Freeze, who bears an uncanny resemblance to The Incredibles‘ Frozone, has challenged several Braves’ fans to a thrilling warning track sprint between innings.

While the fans are given a generous head start, it takes a combination of speed and endurance to beat The Freeze to the finish line, as this fan discovered the hard way during Friday’s race:

On Saturday, The Freeze faced his second challenger. This time, he was the one who almost ate it on the warning track, stumbling out of the gate and recovering for another spectacular finish. (If those finish line moves look familiar, you may recognize a similar flourish from world-renowned sprinter Usain Bolt.)

As for the secret identity of the masked sprinter? SNY’s Steve Gelb got the full scoop:

His name is Nigel Talton. He's a grounds crew member. Track star in college. In 2010, broke 23-year-old record in the 100m at Iowa Wesleyan. — Steve Gelbs (@SteveGelbs) June 10, 2017

