Brewers place Jonathan Villar on 10-day disabled list with back strain

The Brewers placed second baseman Jonathan Villar on the 10-day disabled list with a lower back strain after he suffered an injury during Friday’s 8-6 win over the Diamondbacks. Villar tweaked his back while diving for a ground ball in the eighth inning and had to be removed from the field on a cart when he was unable to stand after the play. Postgame comments from manager Craig Counsell indicated that Villar may have sustained the injury due to the force with which he slammed into the ground.
While the Brewers’ infielder was initially diagnosed with back spasms, the injury appears to be more severe and will require a stint on the disabled list. Prior to the incident, Villar was batting .213/.283/.342 with six home runs and a .626 OPS over his first 59 games of 2017. He went 2-for-5 on Friday with a base hit and RBI double.
With Villar sidelined, the club recalled top outfield prospect Lewis Brinson from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Saturday. Brinson slashed .312/.397/.503 with six home runs and a .900 OPS through 45 games for the Sky Sox.
Shin-Soo Choo waved the white flag during Nomar Mazara‘s at-bat on Saturday afternoon. With the Rangers down 3-1 in the seventh inning, Mazara lashed a particularly deadly foul ball off of the Nationals’ Matt Albers, sending it hurtling into the visitors dugout and ripping a sizable gash in the wall. The ball nearly struck Choo, who leapt off of the bench and waved his towel in surrender as Mazara finished his strikeout:
Thankfully, it didn’t look like either player was fazed by the incident. In the ninth, both Choo and Mazara returned to the plate to send the game to extras with a solo home run and RBI double, respectively. Robinson Chirinos secured the win with a three-RBI, 358-foot homer off of Shawn Kelley in the 11th inning.
The Reds officially signed Cuban shortstop Jose Israel Garcia on Saturday, per a team announcement. The deal was reported by Baseball America’s Ben Badler on Tuesday and confirmed by the club after Garcia passed his physical on Thursday, but had yet to receive clearance from MLB. Garcia received a $5 million signing bonus, which cost the Reds $10 million after they exceeded the international spending cap.
Garcia, 19, is the third international player the Reds have picked up during the 2016-17 signing period. While he’s not projected to have the same ceiling as fellow Cuban prospect Luis Robert, he impressed in the Cuban junior leagues and batted .320/.426/.410 over 149 PA for the 18U league in 2016. According to Badler, the hot-hitting infielder profiles best at second base, but has the range for shortstop and the arm for third base if need be. He’s expected to report to the Reds’ affiliate in the Dominican Summer League.
Prior to Garcia’s signing, the Reds also picked up Cuban shortstop Alfredo Rodriguez and right-hander Vladimir Gutierrez last year. Per MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez, they’ve spent over $17.5 million on 20 international prospects during the current signing period, handcuffing them to a $300,000 cap for any additional international signings they make over the next two years.