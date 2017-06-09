Getty Images

Woman accusing Derek Norris of domestic violence to meet with MLB next week

By Craig CalcaterraJun 9, 2017, 10:36 AM EDT

The Tampa Bay Times reports that Kristen Eck, the former fiancee of Rays catcher Derek Norris, will meet with Major League Baseball officials next week in the wake of her allegations of physical and emotional abuse by Norris.

As we posted the other day, Eck alleges that in October of 2015 Norris placed her in a chokehold, pulled her hair and then grabbed her by her arms during an argument following Eck’s discovery of Norris having a late night telephone call with another woman. Eck wrote about the incident on her personal blog and on her Instagram account earlier this week.

MLB’s domestic violence policy, which took effect two months before the alleged incident, does not require an arrest, criminal charges or a criminal conviction to result in discipline from the league.

Report: Kevin Kiermaier to miss two months with a fractured hip

By Craig CalcaterraJun 9, 2017, 1:05 PM EDT

The Tampa Bay Times reports that Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier has a hairline fracture in his right hip and will miss at least two months. The team has not yet confirmed, but it’s pretty rare that the Rays beat from the Times gets that stuff wrong.

Kiermaier injured his hip sliding into first base during the fifth inning of yesterday’s 7-5 win over the White Sox. He was forced to leave the game and was on crutches after the game and had tests scheduled for Friday. You can watch the play here if you’re into that sort of thing.

It’s rarely a good idea to slide into first base, with the only usual exception being a situation in which the fielder is pulled off the bag and tries to get the runner with a swipe tag. In this case Kiermaier was in a foot race to the bag with Jose Abreu. It seems that if he just ran through instead of slid he’d have a better shot, but that’s Friday morning quarterbacking I suppose.

In any event, this is a big blow for the Rays. Kiermaier is hitting .258/.329/.408 and has played in every Rays game to date this season. His calling card, of course, is his defense. He’s had a few odd lapses out in center this year, but he’s still one of the best if not the best defenders in baseball, and his absence will be notable.

Bad break.

 

Leo Mazzone talks about the pros and cons of being a maverick

By Craig CalcaterraJun 9, 2017, 12:08 PM EDT

Over at The Sporting News, Graham Womack has a story up about Leo Mazzone, whom he recently interviewed. Mazzone, of course, was the longtime Braves pitching coach who, since moving to the Orioles for a brief stint a decade ago, has been out of baseball.

There are a lot of reasons for that, I presume. The manner in which he left the Braves for the Orioles was somewhat abrupt and ill-advised, which Mazzone admits in hindsight. Also, his reputation as a pitching guru/genius has taken a bit of hit in the past decade, as the Braves continued on to feature good pitching under Bobby Cox following Mazzone’s departure, resulting in some reassessment regarding how much of their success while Mazzone was there was truly attributable to Mazzone.

All of that would likely be survivable, but Mazzone likewise has a reputation as a maverick, and that doesn’t help a guy build a strong network among baseball lifers. This is made clear in Womack’s story, as Mazzone talks a lot about his mentor, Johnny Sain, who like Mazzone fought conventional wisdom when it came to pitching during his coaching career and, like Mazzone, found himself on the outside looking in later in life.

Still, Mazzone seems fairly content. And Womack’s article is worth a read for anyone interested in pitching philosophy and the legacy of coaches. Oh, and it contains this awesome Greg Maddux anecdote:

Certainly, pitchers such as Maddux didn’t need overpowering speed to thrive.

“Maddux said it best one time when he got a group of young pitchers together in spring training,” Mazzone said. “He said, ‘You know why I’m a millionaire?’ He said, ‘Cause I can throw my fastball where I want to.’ He said, ‘You know why I got beachfront property in LA? Because I can change speeds. Thanks, Leo. Thanks for letting me talk to the pitchers.’ That’s all he said and walked off.”

Maddux now spends time in the spring coaching Cubs pitchers. I hope to god he’s still telling that story and then walking away to do whatever it is Greg Maddux does in his free time.