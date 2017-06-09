Getty Images

Willy Garcia was thiiiiis close to a little league homer

1 Comment
By Craig CalcaterraJun 9, 2017, 10:50 AM EDT

There was a great play in the top of the third inning of yesterday’s White Sox-Rays game. Well, it wasn’t “great,” necessarily. It was kind of ugly. But it was all kinds of fun.

Willy Garcia of the White Sox was at the plate and hit one to the gap in right off of the Rays’ Jake Odorizzi. It was a sure-thing double, and Garcia did indeed slide into second base safely.

The throw in to the infield was offline, however, allowing Garcia to scamper to third. Then the throw to THIRD was offline too, sailing past the bag.

GARCIA HEADS FOR HOME AND . . . HE . . . IS . . .

 

Welp, that was almost a great little league homer. Peter Bourjos wasn’t havin’ it, though. And Garcia did all that running for nothing. Alas.

Report: Kevin Kiermaier to miss two months with a fractured hip

4 Comments
By Craig CalcaterraJun 9, 2017, 1:05 PM EDT

The Tampa Bay Times reports that Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier has a hairline fracture in his right hip and will miss at least two months. The team has not yet confirmed, but it’s pretty rare that the Rays beat from the Times gets that stuff wrong.

Kiermaier injured his hip sliding into first base during the fifth inning of yesterday’s 7-5 win over the White Sox. He was forced to leave the game and was on crutches after the game and had tests scheduled for Friday. You can watch the play here if you’re into that sort of thing.

It’s rarely a good idea to slide into first base, with the only usual exception being a situation in which the fielder is pulled off the bag and tries to get the runner with a swipe tag. In this case Kiermaier was in a foot race to the bag with Jose Abreu. It seems that if he just ran through instead of slid he’d have a better shot, but that’s Friday morning quarterbacking I suppose.

In any event, this is a big blow for the Rays. Kiermaier is hitting .258/.329/.408 and has played in every Rays game to date this season. His calling card, of course, is his defense. He’s had a few odd lapses out in center this year, but he’s still one of the best if not the best defenders in baseball, and his absence will be notable.

Bad break.

 

Leo Mazzone talks about the pros and cons of being a maverick

Getty Images
3 Comments
By Craig CalcaterraJun 9, 2017, 12:08 PM EDT

Over at The Sporting News, Graham Womack has a story up about Leo Mazzone, whom he recently interviewed. Mazzone, of course, was the longtime Braves pitching coach who, since moving to the Orioles for a brief stint a decade ago, has been out of baseball.

There are a lot of reasons for that, I presume. The manner in which he left the Braves for the Orioles was somewhat abrupt and ill-advised, which Mazzone admits in hindsight. Also, his reputation as a pitching guru/genius has taken a bit of hit in the past decade, as the Braves continued on to feature good pitching under Bobby Cox following Mazzone’s departure, resulting in some reassessment regarding how much of their success while Mazzone was there was truly attributable to Mazzone.

All of that would likely be survivable, but Mazzone likewise has a reputation as a maverick, and that doesn’t help a guy build a strong network among baseball lifers. This is made clear in Womack’s story, as Mazzone talks a lot about his mentor, Johnny Sain, who like Mazzone fought conventional wisdom when it came to pitching during his coaching career and, like Mazzone, found himself on the outside looking in later in life.

Still, Mazzone seems fairly content. And Womack’s article is worth a read for anyone interested in pitching philosophy and the legacy of coaches. Oh, and it contains this awesome Greg Maddux anecdote:

Certainly, pitchers such as Maddux didn’t need overpowering speed to thrive.

“Maddux said it best one time when he got a group of young pitchers together in spring training,” Mazzone said. “He said, ‘You know why I’m a millionaire?’ He said, ‘Cause I can throw my fastball where I want to.’ He said, ‘You know why I got beachfront property in LA? Because I can change speeds. Thanks, Leo. Thanks for letting me talk to the pitchers.’ That’s all he said and walked off.”

Maddux now spends time in the spring coaching Cubs pitchers. I hope to god he’s still telling that story and then walking away to do whatever it is Greg Maddux does in his free time.