The Nationals still aren’t close to extending Dusty Baker

Entering Saturday’s contest against the Rangers, Nationals’ skipper Dusty Baker has guided the club to a division-leading 38 wins. He’s sitting on a 1804-1592 career managerial record and hasn’t seen a losing record since 2011, when the Reds took third place in the NL Central with a 79-83 finish. Other than a World Series ring, the only thing he’s missing is a contract extension, which would give him a landing spot when his two-year, $4 million contract expires after this season. That, however, appears to be the one thing the Nationals are reluctant to give him.
The Nationals were open to an extension back in January, according to a report from Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post, who also noted that the two sides had yet to open talks. No concrete show of faith has been made by the club yet, though, and it’s unlikely that a deal will be struck while the season is in full swing. Washington general manager Mike Rizzo addressed the issue prior to the series opener against the Rangers on Friday. Via MLB.com’s Jamal Collier:
It’s not going to be an issue, we’re not going to let it be an issue,” Rizzo said. “Dusty’s a true professional. Been through the rigors of the regular season a million times; I’ve been through it a million times. Suffice to say that there’s great communications, great respect between the front office and the managerial office.
Baker, meanwhile, has repeatedly affirmed his desire to continue his career in Washington. There doesn’t seem to be a lack of affection between the 67-year-old skipper and his general manager, and it’s clear that the players value his presence in the clubhouse. The Post’s Thomas Boswell instead chalks the problem up to some reluctance on the owners’ part, speculating that the Lerner family could be dragging their feet simply because that’s the way they’re used to dealing with past managers. If that’s the case, it might take Baker the rest of the season — and a World Series title — before his achievements are appropriately rewarded with an extended stay in Washington.
Brewers’ top pitching prospect Josh Hader was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Friday, per a club announcement. Comments from general manager David Stearns indicated that the left-hander will be available out of the Brewers’ bullpen for the time being, and could debut during the team’s weekend series against the Diamondbacks. Right-hander Paolo Espino has been optioned to Triple-A to clear roster space for Hader.
Hader, 23, garnered a No. 3 ranking by MLB.com prior to the 2017 season, and landed in the No. 2 spots on both Baseball Prospectus and Baseball America’s preseason rankings. His results on the mound have been less impressive, with a 5.37 ERA, 5.4 BB/9 and 8.8 SO/9 through 52 innings in Colorado Springs. He caught a bit of a break last week, shutting out Triple-A Nashville and Oklahoma City in back-to-back starts with two hits, two walks and eight strikeouts.
With or without Hader’s control issues, however, the Brewers’ relief corps could use the extra support right now. They’ve racked up the second-most innings among major league bullpens in 2017, with 223, and currently sport a collective 4.16 ERA to boot.
The St. Louis Cardinals 2017 season has been disappointing in the extreme, and today the brass shook things up in an attempt to address it. The moves:
- Third-base coach Chris Maloney has been relieved of his duties and will be reassigned within the organization;
- Mike Shildt, previously the quality control coach, will take over as third base coach;
- Assistant hitting coach Bill Mueller will be replaced by Triple-A hitting coach Mark Budaska;
- Third baseman Jhonny Peralta has been designated for assignment.
This all comes as the Cardinals find themselves mired in a seven game losing streak, six games below .500 and fourth in the National League Central.
Only the Giants and Padres have a worse offense than the Cardinals in the National League. Peralta has contributed to that and has not gotten much if any playing time lately. Kolen Wong has been activated to take his spot. The coaching moves are no doubt aimed at addressing the club’s offensive woes as well. Really, though, the struggles have been a team effort, with most of their key players having a worse year at the plate this year than they did in 2016.
Deck chairs on the Titanic or the catalyst for a rebound? As is always the case in baseball, that will be determined later, with a backward view. But the Cards do need to turn things around quickly.