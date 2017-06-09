The Cardinals shake up their coaching staff, DFA Jhonny Peralta

The St. Louis Cardinals 2017 season has been disappointing in the extreme, and today the brass shook things up in an attempt to address it. The moves:
- Third-base coach Chris Maloney has been relieved of his duties and will be reassigned within the organization;
- Mike Shildt, previously the quality control coach, will take over as third base coach;
- Assistant hitting coach Bill Mueller will be replaced by Triple-A hitting coach Mark Budaska;
- Third baseman Jhonny Peralta has been designated for assignment.
This all comes as the Cardinals find themselves mired in a seven game losing streak, six games below .500 and fourth in the National League Central.
Only the Giants and Padres have a worse offense than the Cardinals in the National League. Peralta has contributed to that and has not gotten much if any playing time lately. Kolen Wong has been activated to take his spot. The coaching moves are no doubt aimed at addressing the club’s offensive woes as well. Really, though, the struggles have been a team effort, with most of their key players having a worse year at the plate this year than they did in 2016.
Deck chairs on the Titanic or the catalyst for a rebound? As is always the case in baseball, that will be determined later, with a backward view. But the Cards do need to turn things around quickly.
It’s not uncommon to hear retired athletes — and the fans who watched them when they were children — to claim that the teams of yore could beat the teams of today.
Sometimes this is just an exercise in comparing players. Was Mantle better than Trout?, etc. As far as that goes it’s fine. When we get involved in those conversations I think we’re all tacitly assuming adjustments for era and equipment and level of competition and stuff. Who was greater for their time is the inquiry we’re really making, even if we don’t really say so.
Other times, though, it’s just nonsense. Like when someone says the 1939 Yankees would beat the 1998 Yankees head to head, despite the clear size, speed, skill and specialization advances that the latter team has over the former. Nothing personal against DiMaggio and friends, but athletic progress is ever-forward and the players of today would crush the players of yesterday. If you doubt this, go look at track and field and weightlifting records and any other athletic accomplishment for which there are objective forms of measurement.
Yet the unreasonable beliefs persist. This week they’re floating around the NBA, as the Golden State Warriors stand on the brink of sweeping their way through the playoffs. As this happens, people are arguing about whether the 1990s Bulls or the 1980s Celtics or Lakers teams were better. Which seems comical to me absent era adjustments and the like. If you’re not making that kind of comp but, rather, are arguing that if you put those teams in a time machine and brought them to the present day, they’d beat the Warriors, you’re crazy.
I think their coach, Steve Kerr, put it best:
It may do violence to your childhood memories to think that Mickey Mantle would be merely good today and the merely good players of that era wouldn’t crack a big league lineup, but it’s true.
The Tampa Bay Times reports that Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier has a hairline fracture in his right hip and will miss at least two months. The team has not yet confirmed, but it’s pretty rare that the Rays beat from the Times gets that stuff wrong.
Kiermaier injured his hip sliding into first base during the fifth inning of yesterday’s 7-5 win over the White Sox. He was forced to leave the game and was on crutches after the game and had tests scheduled for Friday. You can watch the play here if you’re into that sort of thing.
It’s rarely a good idea to slide into first base, with the only usual exception being a situation in which the fielder is pulled off the bag and tries to get the runner with a swipe tag. In this case Kiermaier was in a foot race to the bag with Jose Abreu. It seems that if he just ran through instead of slid he’d have a better shot, but that’s Friday morning quarterbacking I suppose.
In any event, this is a big blow for the Rays. Kiermaier is hitting .258/.329/.408 and has played in every Rays game to date this season. His calling card, of course, is his defense. He’s had a few odd lapses out in center this year, but he’s still one of the best if not the best defenders in baseball, and his absence will be notable.
Bad break.