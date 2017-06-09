Dodgers place Sergio Romo on 10-day disabled list with sprained ankle

Dodgers’ right-hander Sergio Romo was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained left ankle, the team announced Friday. The move is retroactive to June 8. The club has yet to divulge the cause of Romo’s injury or give a concrete timeline for his return.
Romo, 34, is having a little difficulty finding his groove in Los Angeles. He’s dragging a 6.41 ERA, 4.1 BB/9 and 10.5 SO/9 through 19 2/3 innings this season, a far cry from the sub-3.00 ERAs he put up with San Francisco in 2015 and 2016. This is his first disabled list stint since last July, when he missed several months with a flexor strain near his right elbow. He also dealt with a bout of back stiffness after the World Baseball Classic this March, though it wasn’t severe enough to send him to the disabled list.
Lefty reliever Luis Avilan was activated from the 10-day disabled list on Friday and will assume Romo’s spot on the roster. Prior to hitting the DL with left triceps soreness, Avilan posted solid numbers in his last run with the club, maintaining a 3.00 ERA, 4.8 BB/9 and 12.0 SO/9 over 15 innings in 2017.
Jose Abreu survived a scary moment during the White Sox’ 7-3 loss to the Indians on Friday night. Down 4-3 in the seventh inning, Abreu took a pitch off of his left leg and immediately dropped to the ground, requiring the assistance of manager Rick Renteria and head trainer Herm Schneider before he could stand and exit the field. The ball — a 85.5 MPH slider from Cleveland flamethrower Andrew Miller — appeared to strike just below Abreu’s knee.
Luckily for Abreu, the injury appears to be a mild one. While the first baseman was unable to put pressure on his leg after the incident, he was diagnosed with nothing more serious than a bruise following the game. Postgame comments from Renteria indicate that Abreu won’t need an X-ray, as the pitch didn’t come into hard contact with the bone and there was minimal swelling in his leg. He’ll be reevaluated by the team tomorrow, but is expected to be day-to-day barring any unforeseen complications.
Entering Saturday’s contest against the Rangers, Nationals’ skipper Dusty Baker has guided the club to a division-leading 38 wins. He’s sitting on a 1804-1592 career managerial record and hasn’t seen a losing record since 2011, when the Reds took third place in the NL Central with a 79-83 finish. Other than a World Series ring, the only thing he’s missing is a contract extension, which would give him a landing spot when his two-year, $4 million contract expires after this season. That, however, appears to be the one thing the Nationals are reluctant to give him.
The Nationals were open to an extension back in January, according to a report from Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post, who also noted that the two sides had yet to open talks. No concrete show of faith has been made by the club yet, though, and it’s unlikely that a deal will be struck while the season is in full swing. Washington general manager Mike Rizzo addressed the issue prior to the series opener against the Rangers on Friday. Via MLB.com’s Jamal Collier:
It’s not going to be an issue, we’re not going to let it be an issue,” Rizzo said. “Dusty’s a true professional. Been through the rigors of the regular season a million times; I’ve been through it a million times. Suffice to say that there’s great communications, great respect between the front office and the managerial office.
Baker, meanwhile, has repeatedly affirmed his desire to continue his career in Washington. There doesn’t seem to be a lack of affection between the 67-year-old skipper and his general manager, and it’s clear that the players value his presence in the clubhouse. The Post’s Thomas Boswell instead chalks the problem up to some reluctance on the owners’ part, speculating that the Lerner family could be dragging their feet simply because that’s the way they’re used to dealing with past managers. If that’s the case, it might take Baker the rest of the season — and a World Series title — before his achievements are appropriately rewarded with an extended stay in Washington.