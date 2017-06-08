Video: Maikel Franco causes game delay when his bat gets stuck in the netting

Phillies third baseman Maikel Franco had a tough time squaring up Braves starter R.A. Dickey on Thursday evening. In the top of the fifth inning, with a 2-1 count, Franco flailed at a knuckleball and lost control of the bat, sending it towards the crowd near the visiting dugout. Thankfully, there was protective netting and the bat didn’t strike any fans.

Only one problem: the bat got stuck in the protective netting. The game was delayed as a member of the Braves’ grounds crew tried to get the bat down. Ultimately, he succeeded and play resumed.

Franco finished the at-bat by lining out to Ender Inciarte in center field. He’d get revenge in the seventh, knocking in the Phillies’ first run with a single to right field off of Dickey.

