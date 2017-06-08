Video: Bryce Harper tears the cover off of a baseball

Update (10:00 PM ET): With one out in the top of the seventh, Lorenzo Cain broke up McCuller’s no-hit bid with a triple to left-center field.

Astros starter Lance McCullers has held the Royals scoreless through six innings in Thursday night’s start in Kansas City. The right-hander has walked two, but has otherwise kept the Royals off base while striking out seven on 79 pitches.

The Astros have provided McCullers just one run of support against opposing starter Jason Hammel. With runners on first and third and one out, Hammel balked, bringing in a run.

The Marlins’ Edinson Volquez authored the season’s only no-hitter thus far this season, doing so on Saturday against the Diamondbacks. The last no-hitter thrown by a member of the Astros was Mike Fiers on August 21, 2015 against the Dodgers. The Royals were last victims of a no-hitter on May 19, 2008 against Jon Lester, then with the Red Sox.

We’ll keep you updated as McCullers attempts to navigate the final three innings of his no-hit bid.

