News Flash: Tweeting about a no-hitter does not jinx it

It’s sad that someone felt compelled to study this, but someone did. Twitter, to be exact. The company looked at all of the tweets during baseball games where a pitcher took a no-hitter through six innings over the past two years to see if more mentions of the no-hitter in progress were more likely to precede the no-hitter being broken up or to precede an actual no-hitter:

With all of the information and data, Twitter discovered that there were twice as many “no-hitter” mentions in roughly the first six innings during a successful game than one where a pitcher failed to complete the bid. The end story for fans: Tweet all you want because it doesn’t negatively affect the chances for a pitcher to throw a no-no.

No word on whether Google Maps is going to measure the correlation between people stepping on cracks and the incidence of spinal fracture among the data sets’ mothers. Forbes’ study of whether itchy palms are a statistically significant harbinger of money arriving was, ironically, shut down due to lack of funding.

