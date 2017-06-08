Report: MLB to investigate Addison Russell after allegations of domestic violence

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Major League Baseball plans to investigate Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell after allegations of domestic violence were made against him on social media Wednesday evening.
This all began when Russell’s wife posted an Instagram photo, the caption in which she said that Russell cheated on her. That post has since been deleted, but it was widely circulated while it was still up. Later, in a comment on the post, a friend of Russell’s wife alleged Russell had been physically abusive toward his wife:
The Sun-Times reports that MLB is investigating based on these posts and is expected to try to interview both Russell’s wife and the friend.
All of this comes a few days after Derek Norris’ ex-fiancee made allegations of domestic violence against Norris, launching a similar investigation.
Pirates closer Tony Watson blew another save chance on Wednesday, surrendering a game-tying two-run home run to Trey Mancini with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning in Baltimore. He also blew the save on Tuesday and overall has blown five save chances in 15 opportunities this season.
The Pirates head back to open a four-game set at home against the Marlins on Thursday, part of a 10-game homestand. Manager Clint Hurdle said, “We’ll have an opportunity to discuss some things on the way back (to Pittsburgh). We’ve got to assess who’s available (Thursday) as well. So that will be a thought,” Rob Biertempfel of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
Hurdle also said the idea of moving Juan Nicasio into the closer’s role “was given some serious thought.” For now, it sounds like Watson will be given a chance to work through his issues, though.
Nicasio, 30, owns a 1.35 ERA with a 25/8 K/BB ratio in 26 2/3 innings this season.
Earlier, we learned that Major League Baseball is investigating Cubs shortstop Addison Russell over allegations that he was physically abusive towards his wife. Both the Cubs and Russell issued public statements on Tuesday afternoon.
The Cubs’ statement, via Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic:
Last night, we were made aware of a serious claim posted on social media about Addison Russell. We reached out to Major League Baseball and, following the protocol established by MLB, will fully cooperate with the Commissioner’s Office as it gathers pertinent facts. Addison will not be in uniform tonight to allow him to work through this matter.
Russell’s statement, also via Sharma:
Any allegation I have abused my wife is false and hurtful. For the well-being of my family, I have no further comment.
Javier Baez is batting seventh and playing shortstop in Russell’s place for Thursday night’s game against the Rockies.