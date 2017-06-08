Major League Baseball to investigate Addison Russell for Domestic Violence

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Major League Baseball plans to investigate Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell after allegations of domestic violence were made against him on social media Wednesday evening.

This all began when Russell’s wife posted an Instagram photo, the caption in which she said that Russell cheated on her. That post has since been deleted, but it was widely circulated while it was still up. Later, in a comment on the post, a friend of Russell’s wife alleged Russell had been physically abusive toward his wife:

The Sun-Times reports that MLB is investigating based on these posts and is expected to try to interview both Russell’s wife and the friend.

All of this comes a few days after Derek Norris’ ex-fiancee made allegations of domestic violence against Norris, launching a similar investigation.

Updates, as usual, as warranted.

