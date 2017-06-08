Major League Baseball to investigate Addison Russell for Domestic Violence

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Major League Baseball plans to investigate Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell after allegations of domestic violence were made against him on social media Wednesday evening.
This all began when Russell’s wife posted an Instagram photo, the caption in which she said that Russell cheated on her. That post has since been deleted, but it was widely circulated while it was still up. Later, in a comment on the post, a friend of Russell’s wife alleged Russell had been physically abusive toward his wife:
The Sun-Times reports that MLB is investigating based on these posts and is expected to try to interview both Russell’s wife and the friend.
All of this comes a few days after Derek Norris’ ex-fiancee made allegations of domestic violence against Norris, launching a similar investigation.
Updates, as usual, as warranted.
It’s sad that someone felt compelled to study this, but someone did. Twitter, to be exact. The company looked at all of the tweets during baseball games where a pitcher took a no-hitter through six innings over the past two years to see if more mentions of the no-hitter in progress were more likely to precede the no-hitter being broken up or to precede an actual no-hitter:
With all of the information and data, Twitter discovered that there were twice as many “no-hitter” mentions in roughly the first six innings during a successful game than one where a pitcher failed to complete the bid. The end story for fans: Tweet all you want because it doesn’t negatively affect the chances for a pitcher to throw a no-no.
No word on whether Google Maps is going to measure the correlation between people stepping on cracks and the incidence of spinal fracture among the data sets’ mothers. Forbes’ study of whether itchy palms are a statistically significant harbinger of money arriving was, ironically, shut down due to lack of funding.
Last night Orioles third baseman Manny Machado was inadvertently spiked by Andrew McCutchen while sliding into third base. He stayed in the game initially but eventually left with left wrist soreness.
Good news today, though: the X-ray came back negative. He’ll undergo an MRI just to be on the safe side, but he’s not likely to miss much time. The Orioles have him day-to-day at the moment.
Machado is hitting .214/.290/.432 with 12 home runs and 27 RBI in 245 plate appearances on the season.