John McCain says the Dbacks-Padres game messed up his questions to James Comey

Today, when I was not sticking to sports, I was watching the James Comey hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee. It was good stuff. If you missed it, just ask your friends! Your friends on the left will tell you that it immediately calls for the impeachment and or disembowelment of Donald Trump. Your friends on the right will tell you that the hearing firmly establishes that Hillary Clinton is America’s Greatest Monster.

You know, the usual.

Senator John McCain was the last one to ask the former FBI director questions. His questions were . . . somewhat confusing. While there were a lot of Republican senators who talked about Comey’s actions with respect to Hillary Clinton, they all seemed to acknowledge that there was no connection between the Russia stuff and Clinton. Rather, it was to lay the groundwork for questions about Comey’s judgment when it came to handling other investigations. McCain, however, truly appeared to conflate the two investigations. Even Comey, who answered all manner of questions without difficulty, said he was confused.

A few minutes ago, apparently acknowledging that he did not come off well, McCain released a statement about his questioning:

McCain comment on Twitter's response to his Comey questions. "I shouldn’t stay up late watching the Diamondbacks night games" pic.twitter.com/0FzQc1ROot — Bob Bryan (@RobertBryan4) June 8, 2017

The Dbacks played the Padres in Arizona last night. It does seem to have been a slog of a game, lasting three hours and forty-eight minutes and featuring 11 pitchers despite it only going nine innings. While it started at a relatively reasonable time for a viewer in Washington D.C. — 9:40 — it did not end until almost one thirty in the morning.

Here’s hoping that McCain did, in fact, stay up late to watch Fernando Rodney retire Hunter Renfroe and that dedication to his hometown team was the reason for his less-than-lucid questioning of James Comey. Here’s also hoping that, the next time he has a big hearing in the morning, he just goes to bed early and watches the game over breakfast via MLB.tv.

Follow @craigcalcaterra