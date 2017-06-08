Lance McCullers loses no-hit bid with one out in the seventh

Update (10:00 PM ET): With one out in the top of the seventh, Lorenzo Cain broke up McCuller’s no-hit bid with a triple to left-center field.
Astros starter Lance McCullers has held the Royals scoreless through six innings in Thursday night’s start in Kansas City. The right-hander has walked two, but has otherwise kept the Royals off base while striking out seven on 79 pitches.
The Astros have provided McCullers just one run of support against opposing starter Jason Hammel. With runners on first and third and one out, Hammel balked, bringing in a run.
The Marlins’ Edinson Volquez authored the season’s only no-hitter thus far this season, doing so on Saturday against the Diamondbacks. The last no-hitter thrown by a member of the Astros was Mike Fiers on August 21, 2015 against the Dodgers. The Royals were last victims of a no-hitter on May 19, 2008 against Jon Lester, then with the Red Sox.
We’ll keep you updated as McCullers attempts to navigate the final three innings of his no-hit bid.
Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper tore the cover off of a baseball during Thursday night’s game against the Royals. It didn’t happen like it does in the movies; Harper fouled off a 3-2 breaking ball from Alec Asher in the bottom of the second inning.
Just as impressive as tearing the cover off of a baseball was Harper’s shampoo-commercial-esque hair flip.
Harper eventually drew a walk and then executed the back end of a double-steal with Trea Turner. Turner would then score on an Adam Lind sacrifice fly while Harper was stranded. The Nationals went on to win 6-1.
Phillies third baseman Maikel Franco had a tough time squaring up Braves starter R.A. Dickey on Thursday evening. In the top of the fifth inning, with a 2-1 count, Franco flailed at a knuckleball and lost control of the bat, sending it towards the crowd near the visiting dugout. Thankfully, there was protective netting and the bat didn’t strike any fans.
Only one problem: the bat got stuck in the protective netting. The game was delayed as a member of the Braves’ grounds crew tried to get the bat down. Ultimately, he succeeded and play resumed.
Franco finished the at-bat by lining out to Ender Inciarte in center field. He’d get revenge in the seventh, knocking in the Phillies’ first run with a single to right field off of Dickey.