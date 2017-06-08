Getty Images

David Price got into an expletive-filled spat with the media last night

By Craig CalcaterraJun 8, 2017, 2:40 PM EDT

Yesterday it was reported that David Price would no longer be talking to the media except for on the days he pitches. Yesterday the Red Sox played, but Price did not pitch. Yesterday David Price nonetheless spoke to the media.

And it wasn’t exactly friendly. Here’s Steve Buckley of the Boston Herald passing along his observation of an interaction between Price and CSN New England reporter Evan Drellich after the game:

Following the Sox’ 8-0 loss to the Yankees, as the media was entering a long hallway that leads to the clubhouse, Price asked to speak with former Herald scribe Evan Drellich, who now covers the team for Comcast SportsNet New England.

“Sure,” said Drellich, who fell behind as the rest of the group entered manager John Farrell’s office. Price already was speaking loudly to Drellich when we entered the office. Kevin Gregg, the Sox media relations director, shooed everyone out of the hallway and into the office then closed the door. We still could hear Price yelling.

Then came a second round of yelling, after which Drellich made a comment about Price’s professionalism which led to Sox pitcher Rick Porcello saying something about Drellich’s. Then:

The last words I heard from David Price last night were “(Expletive) them! (Expletive) them all. All of them.”

I presume that Drellich and Price’s conversation was off the record and that we won’t learn what was discussed.

As Bill noted yesterday, there is a long and rich tradition of ballplayers and members of the press having little spats like this.  I’m sympathetic to both sides in different ways when this stuff comes up. For the most part, reporters are trying to do their jobs. When an issue comes up, it’s often because one reporter or a talk radio host or someone crossed some line and the ballplayer decides to take it out on everyone, making everyone’s job harder. By the same token, ballplayers are people too and the press often forgets that, holding them to unreasonable standards and subjecting them to unreasonable scrutiny. I can’t put myself in their shoes, but I tend to be fine with a player who decides, for whatever reason, that he doesn’t want to speak to the media.

All of that said: if you decide to stop talking to the media, maybe consider actually not talking to the media at all? Because when you do, stuff like this happens.

Pat Neshek says going to the Phillies was “the best thing that happened to me in a few years”

By Bill BaerJun 8, 2017, 4:14 PM EDT

36-year-old Pat Neshek is having the best season of his career, owning a 0.82 ERA with a 21/4 K/BB ratio in 22 innings for the Phillies. Manager Pete Mackanin has even entrusted the right-hander in a save situation recently and planned to do so again on Wednesday if the Phillies happened to hold a ninth-inning lead. The only problem is that the Phillies, at 21-36, are currently baseball’s worst team, so Neshek’s contributions almost certainly won’t help his team win a championship.

Still, Neshek says the offseason trade that sent him from the Astros — currently baseball’s best team at 42-18 — to the Phillies was “the best thing that happened to me in a few years,” CSN Philly’s Jim Salisbury reports.

Neshek explained why he became frustrated with his role with the Astros last season.

I kind of became a bit player there. In ’15, I did a lot of eighth-inning stuff and I think I was second or third in the league in holds, but I had a bad final month where they kind of just gave up on me. In ’16, I just became a sixth-inning righty specialist guy and it was awful. I knew I could do a lot more. So when the trade (to the Phillies) happened I was thrilled. This was the best thing that happened to me in a few years.

I can understand why (the Astros) did it. They have a bullpen that’s pretty well-stocked over there. So I’m real happy to be out — if not I would rather have been a free agent than gone back there, which may sound crazy but it gets to the point where you just want to do more. I would almost rather retire than do a role like I was doing for them. It was miserable.

Though Neshek is quite content with the Phillies and would like to stick around, he realizes that the team is certain to shop him as the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline approaches. When asked if he expects to be traded, Neshek said, “I would say yes. It would be really cool to stay around here. I like it here. I feel very comfortable here.”

Stranger things have happened. The rebuilding Phillies were mostly inactive last summer, as new GM Matt Klentak chose to hold onto veteran starter Jeremy Hellickson and reliever David Hernandez. The only summer trade made last year involved catcher Carlos Ruiz going to the Dodgers near the end of August. This year, most of the Phillies’ veteran additions have failed to work out, as Clay Buchholz, Joaquin Benoit, and Howie Kendrick suffered injuries and Michael Saunders has floundered. Hellickson has also struggled, leaving Neshek as the Phillies’ lone attractive trade chip.

Dallas Keuchel heads to the disabled list

By Craig CalcaterraJun 8, 2017, 3:25 PM EDT

Astros placed their ace, Dallas Keuchel, on the 10-day disabled list with a neck injury.

Keuchel was scratched from his scheduled start last night due to an illness. It’s not clear if this is at all related to the neck discomfort, but he did have some issues with his neck last month as well. Either way, Keuchel is headed back to Houston for an evaluation by team doctors.

Keuchel is 9-0 with a 1.67 ERA on the season. The Astros, who have the best record in baseball, enjoy a 12-game lead over their nearest pursuers in the AL West. They can afford to be without Keuchel for a bit.