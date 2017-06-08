David Price got into an expletive-filled spat with the media last night

Yesterday it was reported that David Price would no longer be talking to the media except for on the days he pitches. Yesterday the Red Sox played, but Price did not pitch. Yesterday David Price nonetheless spoke to the media.

And it wasn’t exactly friendly. Here’s Steve Buckley of the Boston Herald passing along his observation of an interaction between Price and CSN New England reporter Evan Drellich after the game:

Following the Sox’ 8-0 loss to the Yankees, as the media was entering a long hallway that leads to the clubhouse, Price asked to speak with former Herald scribe Evan Drellich, who now covers the team for Comcast SportsNet New England. “Sure,” said Drellich, who fell behind as the rest of the group entered manager John Farrell’s office. Price already was speaking loudly to Drellich when we entered the office. Kevin Gregg, the Sox media relations director, shooed everyone out of the hallway and into the office then closed the door. We still could hear Price yelling.

Then came a second round of yelling, after which Drellich made a comment about Price’s professionalism which led to Sox pitcher Rick Porcello saying something about Drellich’s. Then:

The last words I heard from David Price last night were “(Expletive) them! (Expletive) them all. All of them.”

I presume that Drellich and Price’s conversation was off the record and that we won’t learn what was discussed.

As Bill noted yesterday, there is a long and rich tradition of ballplayers and members of the press having little spats like this. I’m sympathetic to both sides in different ways when this stuff comes up. For the most part, reporters are trying to do their jobs. When an issue comes up, it’s often because one reporter or a talk radio host or someone crossed some line and the ballplayer decides to take it out on everyone, making everyone’s job harder. By the same token, ballplayers are people too and the press often forgets that, holding them to unreasonable standards and subjecting them to unreasonable scrutiny. I can’t put myself in their shoes, but I tend to be fine with a player who decides, for whatever reason, that he doesn’t want to speak to the media.

All of that said: if you decide to stop talking to the media, maybe consider actually not talking to the media at all? Because when you do, stuff like this happens.