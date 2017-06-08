Dallas Keuchel heads to the disabled list

Astros placed their ace, Dallas Keuchel, on the 10-day disabled list with a neck injury.
Keuchel was scratched from his scheduled start last night due to an illness. It’s not clear if this is at all related to the neck discomfort, but he did have some issues with his neck last month as well. Either way, Keuchel is headed back to Houston for an evaluation by team doctors.
Keuchel is 9-0 with a 1.67 ERA on the season. The Astros, who have the best record in baseball, enjoy a 12-game lead over their nearest pursuers in the AL West. They can afford to be without Keuchel for a bit.
36-year-old Pat Neshek is having the best season of his career, owning a 0.82 ERA with a 21/4 K/BB ratio in 22 innings for the Phillies. Manager Pete Mackanin has even entrusted the right-hander in a save situation recently and planned to do so again on Wednesday if the Phillies happened to hold a ninth-inning lead. The only problem is that the Phillies, at 21-36, are currently baseball’s worst team, so Neshek’s contributions almost certainly won’t help his team win a championship.
Still, Neshek says the offseason trade that sent him from the Astros — currently baseball’s best team at 42-18 — to the Phillies was “the best thing that happened to me in a few years,” CSN Philly’s Jim Salisbury reports.
Neshek explained why he became frustrated with his role with the Astros last season.
I kind of became a bit player there. In ’15, I did a lot of eighth-inning stuff and I think I was second or third in the league in holds, but I had a bad final month where they kind of just gave up on me. In ’16, I just became a sixth-inning righty specialist guy and it was awful. I knew I could do a lot more. So when the trade (to the Phillies) happened I was thrilled. This was the best thing that happened to me in a few years.
I can understand why (the Astros) did it. They have a bullpen that’s pretty well-stocked over there. So I’m real happy to be out — if not I would rather have been a free agent than gone back there, which may sound crazy but it gets to the point where you just want to do more. I would almost rather retire than do a role like I was doing for them. It was miserable.
Though Neshek is quite content with the Phillies and would like to stick around, he realizes that the team is certain to shop him as the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline approaches. When asked if he expects to be traded, Neshek said, “I would say yes. It would be really cool to stay around here. I like it here. I feel very comfortable here.”
Stranger things have happened. The rebuilding Phillies were mostly inactive last summer, as new GM Matt Klentak chose to hold onto veteran starter Jeremy Hellickson and reliever David Hernandez. The only summer trade made last year involved catcher Carlos Ruiz going to the Dodgers near the end of August. This year, most of the Phillies’ veteran additions have failed to work out, as Clay Buchholz, Joaquin Benoit, and Howie Kendrick suffered injuries and Michael Saunders has floundered. Hellickson has also struggled, leaving Neshek as the Phillies’ lone attractive trade chip.
Today, when I was not sticking to sports, I was watching the James Comey hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee. It was good stuff. If you missed it, just ask your friends! Your friends on the left will tell you that it immediately calls for the impeachment and or disembowelment of Donald Trump. Your friends on the right will tell you that the hearing firmly establishes that Hillary Clinton is America’s Greatest Monster.
You know, the usual.
Senator John McCain was the last one to ask the former FBI director questions. His questions were . . . somewhat confusing. While there were a lot of Republican senators who talked about Comey’s actions with respect to Hillary Clinton, they all seemed to acknowledge that there was no connection between the Russia stuff and Clinton. Rather, it was to lay the groundwork for questions about Comey’s judgment when it came to handling other investigations. McCain, however, truly appeared to conflate the two investigations. Even Comey, who answered all manner of questions without difficulty, said he was confused.
A few minutes ago, apparently acknowledging that he did not come off well, McCain released a statement about his questioning:
The Dbacks played the Padres in Arizona last night. It does seem to have been a slog of a game, lasting three hours and forty-eight minutes and featuring 11 pitchers despite it only going nine innings. While it started at a relatively reasonable time for a viewer in Washington D.C. — 9:40 — it did not end until almost one thirty in the morning.
Here’s hoping that McCain did, in fact, stay up late to watch Fernando Rodney retire Hunter Renfroe and that dedication to his hometown team was the reason for his less-than-lucid questioning of James Comey. Here’s also hoping that, the next time he has a big hearing in the morning, he just goes to bed early and watches the game over breakfast via MLB.tv.