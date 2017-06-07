You have to see how far Carlos Gonzalez hit this foul ball

Rockies outfielder Carlos Gonzalez hit one of the most impressive foul balls you’ll ever see. With his team leading the Indians 4-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning, Gonzalez smoked a 1-2 breaking ball from Nick Goody down the right field line. Unfortunately for him and the Rockies, the ball turned foul, but it went to the back row in the upper deck at Coors Field. Just as impressively, a fan caught it.

Your browser does not support iframes.

According to BSN Denver, Gonzalez’s foul was hit 113 MPH off the bat and landed 480 feet from home plate.

Gonzalez, 31, entered play Wednesday batting a meager .241/.320/.377 with five home runs and 19 RBI in 228 plate appearances for the first-place Rockies.

