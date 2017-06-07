You have to see how far Carlos Gonzalez hit this foul ball

Rockies outfielder Carlos Gonzalez hit one of the most impressive foul balls you’ll ever see. With his team leading the Indians 4-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning, Gonzalez smoked a 1-2 breaking ball from Nick Goody down the right field line. Unfortunately for him and the Rockies, the ball turned foul, but it went to the back row in the upper deck at Coors Field. Just as impressively, a fan caught it.
According to BSN Denver, Gonzalez’s foul was hit 113 MPH off the bat and landed 480 feet from home plate.
Gonzalez, 31, entered play Wednesday batting a meager .241/.320/.377 with five home runs and 19 RBI in 228 plate appearances for the first-place Rockies.
The Astros lost on Tuesday night in walk-off fashion, ending the team’s 11-game winning streak. But another impressive streak is still alive: Dallas Keuchel has yet to suffer a loss this season through 11 starts. He enters Wednesday’s start against the Royals with a sterling 9-0 record and has a chance to make it 10-0 if he continues to pitch as well as he has been this season.
Along with the spotless record, Keuchel also leads the majors with a 1.67 ERA and a 0.872 WHIP. With that, he carries a terrific 69/18 K/BB ratio in 75 2/3 innings.
Keuchel led the league in wins with 20 when he won the AL Cy Young Award in 2015, but he didn’t get to 10 wins until his 17th start and he lost three games in the process.
Keuchel has been one big reason why the Astros have, by far, baseball’s best record at 42-17. The team with the next-best record is the Nationals at 37-20.
Reds utilityman Scooter Gennett‘s real first name is Ryan and his middle name is Joseph. So how did a professional athlete get the nickname “Scooter”?
In April, before Gennett was a household name for hitting four home runs in a game, C. Trent Rosecrans of the Cincinnati Enquirer provided the story behind the nickname. As Gennett tells it, he was a fan of The Muppets and Muppet Babies and his favorite character was Scooter. One day, as a rebellious little kid, he refused to keep his seat belt on in the back seat while his mom was driving. After repeated attempts to get Gennett to keep his seat belt on, she drove to the police station to have an officer talk to him about car safety. The officer asked him for his name and he said “Scooter” instead of his real name because he thought he’d get arrested. The nickname stuck ever since.
The Twitter account for the Lebanon Division of Police in Ohio responded to Rosecrans’ story: