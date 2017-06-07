Twins claim Chris Heston off waivers from the Dodgers

Twins senior director of communications Dustin Morse announced on Wednesday that the team claimed pitcher Chris Heston off waivers from the Dodgers. This comes just two weeks after the Dodgers claimed Heston off waivers from the Mariners, so it’s been a busy time for the right-hander. The Twins released pitcher Nick Tepesch to create room on the 40-man roster for Heston.
Heston, 29, has appeared in just two games this season, both with the Mariners. He gave up 12 runs (11 earned) on 14 hits and five walks with three strikeouts in five innings. He’s spent the majority of the season at Triple-A, putting up an aggregate 3.89 ERA with Tacoma (31 2/3 innings) and Oklahoma City (three innings).
Heston hasn’t had any staying power in the majors the last two seasons. Prior to that, he put up a 3.95 ERA in 177 2/3 innings in 2015, the same season he authored a no-hitter against the Mets.
Yankees starter CC Sabathia surprised the Yankees, who were preparing to face the Astros in the AL Wild Card game, two seasons ago when he abruptly left the team to seek treatment for alcoholism. In the time since, the lefty has been very open about his battle with addiction. He memorably did an interview with ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt. He also penned a column for The Players’ Tribune and did a ride-along video with VICE Sports.
New Falcons offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian says Sabathia’s interview with Van Pelt inspired him to seek help for his own battle with alcohol around the same time, ESPN’s Vaughn McClure reports. Sarkisian, then with USC, took an indefinite leave of absence in October 2015. He was fired from USC shortly thereafter, for which he filed a wrongful termination lawsuit.
Here’s what Sarkisian said about Sabathia’s interview:
I was actually at home on a Sunday night and I was watching SportsCenter, and Scott Van Pelt was doing his editorial. That night was when CC Sabathia had decided to go to treatment before the Major League Baseball playoffs. I thought to myself, ‘Whoa, here’s somebody who is like me, who is in a very high-profile position in sports – ace pitcher of the New York Yankees — and was being relatively commended or almost celebrated for going to do what he did.’
I knew I needed to [go]. I didn’t know how to go about it. But that thing gave me a feeling of, ‘There’s a like person that is going to do this. I know I need to do it. Now how, what, when.’ So I made the decision to go do it. It’s been the best decision of my life.
Sarkisian is now in a treatment program and he says “it’s going great.”
Kudos to Sarkisian for seeking help, which must have been very difficult to do, and kudos to Sabathia for helping others by sharing the battles he faced with addiction.
Rockies outfielder Carlos Gonzalez hit one of the most impressive foul balls you’ll ever see. With his team leading the Indians 4-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning, Gonzalez smoked a 1-2 breaking ball from Nick Goody down the right field line. Unfortunately for him and the Rockies, the ball turned foul, but it went to the back row in the upper deck at Coors Field. Just as impressively, a fan caught it.
According to BSN Denver, Gonzalez’s foul was hit 113 MPH off the bat and landed 480 feet from home plate.
Gonzalez, 31, entered play Wednesday batting a meager .241/.320/.377 with five home runs and 19 RBI in 228 plate appearances for the first-place Rockies.