The Jean Segura extension is a done deal

The Seattle Mariners have formally announced the completion of shortstop Jean Segua’s contract extension. As reported last night, the deal is for $70 million over five years and includes a team option for 2023 worth $17 million.
Here’s the statement issued by Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto:
“Over the past two seasons, Jean has been one of the premier offensive players in baseball. His combination of average, power and speed is extremely difficult to find, especially as a top-of-the-lineup hitter at a key defensive position like shortstop. We are all quite excited about having him here with the Mariners and believe he is a key ingredient in our ongoing effort to build a championship level roster.”
Segura, 27, broke into the league in 2012 with the Brewers and had a fantastic 2013 campaign with Milwaukee back in 2013. After two tough years which included the death of his infant son, Segura was sensational with the Diamondbacks last season, hitting .319/.368/.499 with 20 homers and 33 steals. Though he is currently on the disabled list with a high ankle sprain, he’s leading the league with a .341 batting average and is boasting a .391 on-base percentage and a .462 slugging percentage across 198 plate appearances.
Segura is making $6.2 million this season and was to face arbitration for the final time this coming offseason. Now that’s torn up and a minimum of $70 million is heading his way.
Yesterday, the former fiancee of Rays’ catcher Derek Norris claimed on her personal Instagram account that she suffered physical and mental abuse from Norris (she did not mention him by name, but her description strongly suggests that she’s referring to Norris). ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick reported a few hours later that Major League Baseball had launched an official investigation pursuant to its domestic violence policy.
Today Norris issued a statement to the Tampa Bay Times denying the allegations:
“First, I want to be absolutely clear that abuse of any form, is completely unacceptable. Allegations regarding this issue are a very serious matter and should not be taken lightly under any circumstances. That being said, in this circumstance, the comments made by my ex-fiancee could not be further from the truth. I have NEVER been physically or emotionally abusive towards her, or anyone else in my life. … I plan to go above and beyond to assist MLB with their investigation into this matter.”
As we have often noted since MLB adopted its policy, neither investigations nor punishments under the policy are dependent upon arrests, criminal charges or criminal conviction. We will, presumably, hear nothing more about this until MLB has completed its investigation.
Yesterday, for reasons that are only clear to him, Red Sox commentator Jerry Remy opined on the air that players who do not speak English should not be allowed to have translators on the field for mound visits. To the extent Remy explained his comments, it was to say that these players, such as Masahiro Tanaka, who inspired the comments, should “learn baseball language.”
Remy didn’t have some strategic reason for why players should not have translators. He did not identify any unfair advantage this may provide someone like Tanaka. It mostly amounted to an opinion that players should speak English. Which, given that translators are increasingly common and provided for via the Collective Bargaining Agreement, is not consistent with Major League Baseball’s views.
Remy’s opinion was likewise not consistent with his employer’s views. NESN just released this statement:
Between this and the Mike Schmidt nonsense, it may be a good idea for ballplayers who have been retired for 30 years to stop offering unsolicited comments about what language current players speak and why it matters.