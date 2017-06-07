Report: MLB investigating abuse allegations against Derek Norris by his ex-fiancée

ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick reports that Major League Baseball is investigating abuse allegations against Rays catcher Derek Norris made by his ex-fiancée, Kristen Eck, in an Instagram post. As Crasnick notes, Eck didn’t refer to him by name, but she did an interview with MLB Network two years ago in which she was identified as his fiancée.

In the post, Eck wrote that she “was physically and emotionally abused by this beautiful man.” Later on in the post, she wrote, “When I left, he and his family made sure I had nothing.”

Norris, 28, signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Rays near the end of spring training. So far this season, he has hit a poor .194/.256/.326 in 160 plate appearances.

Commissioner Rob Manfred has increased punishment for players alleged of domestic abuse. Last year, former Braves outfielder Hector Olivera was suspended 82 games, then-Rockies shortstop Jose Reyes got a 52-game suspension, and Aroldis Chapman got 30 games. Jeurys Familia served a 15-game suspension to start the 2017 season for his incident earlier this year. Punishments levied by Major League Baseball are not dependent on a criminal conviction.

