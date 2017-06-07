Report: MLB investigating abuse allegations against Derek Norris by his ex-fiancée

ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick reports that Major League Baseball is investigating abuse allegations against Rays catcher Derek Norris made by his ex-fiancée, Kristen Eck, in an Instagram post. As Crasnick notes, Eck didn’t refer to him by name, but she did an interview with MLB Network two years ago in which she was identified as his fiancée.
In the post, Eck wrote that she “was physically and emotionally abused by this beautiful man.” Later on in the post, she wrote, “When I left, he and his family made sure I had nothing.”
Norris, 28, signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Rays near the end of spring training. So far this season, he has hit a poor .194/.256/.326 in 160 plate appearances.
Commissioner Rob Manfred has increased punishment for players alleged of domestic abuse. Last year, former Braves outfielder Hector Olivera was suspended 82 games, then-Rockies shortstop Jose Reyes got a 52-game suspension, and Aroldis Chapman got 30 games. Jeurys Familia served a 15-game suspension to start the 2017 season for his incident earlier this year. Punishments levied by Major League Baseball are not dependent on a criminal conviction.
Reds outfielder Scooter Gennett tied the all-time single-game record by hitting four home runs against the Cardinals on Tuesday night. As I wrote here, Gennett is arguably the most unlikely player ever to have a four-homer game.
In case you missed the game, here are videos of all four of Gennett’s home runs.
Scooter Gennett on Tuesday night became the first player to hit four home runs in a game since Josh Hamilton on May 8, 2012. He’s the 17th player to ever do it and the 15th in the modern era; the sixth in this millennium. He finished 5-for-5 with the four homers and 10 RBI.
Of the 15 modern era four-homer performances, only one other player — Mark Whiten — reached double-digits in RBI. Five others had five or more hits, including Shawn Green, who had six.
Gennett is the ninth outfielder to have a four-homer game in the modern era. Five of the 15 performances were achieved by first basemen and one by a third baseman (Mike Schmidt).
The only players to reach base in each of his plate appearances during his four-homer performance, along with Gennett, were Hamilton, Carlos Delgado, Green, Rocky Colavito, and Joe Adcock.
Gennett is also arguably the most unlikely player to have achieved a four-homer game. To put his performance in perspective, Gennett hit 9.5 percent of his 42 career home runs against the Cardinals on Tuesday night. He raised his season triple-slash line from .270/.308/.450 to .302/.336/.578. His career triple-slash line went from .279/.317/.422 to .281/.319/.431.