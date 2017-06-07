Manny Machado exits game with wrist injury

Orioles third baseman Manny Machado left Wednesday’s game against the Pirates with left wrist soreness, the team announced.
The Pirates had runners on first and second base in the top of the second inning on singles by Andrew McCutchen and Elias Diaz. The duo attempted a double-steal. As McCutchen slid into third base to try to beat the throw and tag, he inadvertently hit Machado’s left wrist with his spikes.
Machado was examined by the team trainer and initially stayed in the game. But leading off the bottom of the fourth, Ruben Tejada pinch-hit for Machado and grounded out.
The Orioles should have more on Machado’s condition as he undergoes further evaluation. He entered Wednesday’s action batting .214/.290/.432 with 12 home runs and 27 RBI in 245 plate appearances.
In a column for the Boston Globe, Dan Shaughnessy of all people tries to talk some sense into Red Sox fans when it comes to David Price. As has been discussed frequently here and elsewhere, Price’s relationship with the Boston media and Red Sox fans has been tumultuous since signing a seven-year, $217 million contract in December 2015. Price pitched decently last season, putting up a 3.99 ERA in 35 starts while leading the majors with 230 innings, but he wasn’t the same pitcher who finished as a runner up in 2015 AL Cy Young balloting. He also lost his only playoff start, lasting only 3 1/3 innings in his team’s loss in Game 2 of the ALDS against the Indians.
Shaughnessy spoke to Price in the dugout before Wednesday’s game against the Yankees. He was asked how he liked playing in Boston, and Price deflected, talking about his teammates. Shaughnessy then asked Price if he’s more cautious since coming to Boston. The lefty responded:
I’m not cautious. I’m the same me. I don’t talk to the media every day like I did last year and I guess I get blown up for that. But I was honest with everything they asked me last year and I get blown up for that. So they did this to themselves. Talk to me on the day I pitch and that’s it. There are no more personal interviews. There are no more asking me questions on a personal level. That’s done.
The media is not a monolith, but as a general trend, the media has tended to portray players negatively when they aren’t granted full access. Writers, feeling bitter about their jobs being made marginally more difficult, characterize these players as arrogant and aloof. As a result, fans reading those columns start to believe those characterizations and suddenly that player’s time in that city is made more difficult. Players that do make time for the media are portrayed as good people and positive influences on the team.
Boston is not the only city in which the media has acted this way in the past; any team in a city with a heavy media presence has experienced this. But it has certainly happened in Boston before and it would be a shame if Price were to suffer consequences from the media for prioritizing his mental health and focus. Sadly, Price was stuck between a rock and a hard place: put up with unfair criticisms of his performance and contract, or put up with unfair criticism of his unwillingness to speak to reporters. It feels weird to write this sentence, but: Kudos to Shaughnessy for being the voice of reason.
Twins senior director of communications Dustin Morse announced on Wednesday that the team claimed pitcher Chris Heston off waivers from the Dodgers. This comes just two weeks after the Dodgers claimed Heston off waivers from the Mariners, so it’s been a busy time for the right-hander. The Twins released pitcher Nick Tepesch to create room on the 40-man roster for Heston.
Heston, 29, has appeared in just two games this season, both with the Mariners. He gave up 12 runs (11 earned) on 14 hits and five walks with three strikeouts in five innings. He’s spent the majority of the season at Triple-A, putting up an aggregate 3.89 ERA with Tacoma (31 2/3 innings) and Oklahoma City (three innings).
Heston hasn’t had any staying power in the majors the last two seasons. Prior to that, he put up a 3.95 ERA in 177 2/3 innings in 2015, the same season he authored a no-hitter against the Mets.