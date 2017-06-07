How Scooter Gennett got the nickname “Scooter”

Earlier, following Derek Norris’ denial of his ex-fiancee’s domestic violence accusation, I said that we’re not likely to hear any more about this until MLB completes its investigation. That’s not the case. This afternoon his ex-fiancee, Kristen Eck, wrote a blog post recounting the specifics of the incident she first alluded to on her Instagram page.

The short version: Eck alleges that, on the night of October 20, 2015, she woke up to find Norris on the phone with another woman. Eck took the phone away from Norris to try to confront the other woman over the phone. Norris, she claims, approached her from behind and put her in a choke hold. Then, she alleges, when she tried to get away, he grabbed her by the back of her hair to pull her back to him and then held her by her upper arms as “he tried to drunkenly explain that he wasn’t talking to another female.”

Eck says she went to her parents’ house after that and returned to the home she shared with Norris a week later. By then, she says, the relationship had changed and she fell into depression and anxiety. Eventually, the relationship ended. Eck concludes by saying that she is sharing her story now in order to send a message to other victims of domestic violence that they are not alone.

This is certainly escalating in a very public way.

Follow @craigcalcaterra