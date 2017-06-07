Derek Norris’ ex-fiancee claims Norris put her in a choke hold, pulled her by her hair

Earlier, following Derek Norris’ denial of his ex-fiancee’s domestic violence accusation, I said that we’re not likely to hear any more about this until MLB completes its investigation. That’s not the case. This afternoon his ex-fiancee, Kristen Eck, wrote a blog post recounting the specifics of the incident she first alluded to on her Instagram page.
The short version: Eck alleges that, on the night of October 20, 2015, she woke up to find Norris on the phone with another woman. Eck took the phone away from Norris to try to confront the other woman over the phone. Norris, she claims, approached her from behind and put her in a choke hold. Then, she alleges, when she tried to get away, he grabbed her by the back of her hair to pull her back to him and then held her by her upper arms as “he tried to drunkenly explain that he wasn’t talking to another female.”
Eck says she went to her parents’ house after that and returned to the home she shared with Norris a week later. By then, she says, the relationship had changed and she fell into depression and anxiety. Eventually, the relationship ended. Eck concludes by saying that she is sharing her story now in order to send a message to other victims of domestic violence that they are not alone.
This is certainly escalating in a very public way.
Reds utilityman Scooter Gennett‘s real first name is Ryan and his middle name is Joseph. So how did a professional athlete get the nickname “Scooter”?
In April, before Gennett was a household name for hitting four home runs in a game, C. Trent Rosecrans of the Cincinnati Enquirer provided the story behind the nickname. As Gennett tells it, he was a fan of The Muppets and Muppet Babies and his favorite character was Scooter. One day, as a rebellious little kid, he refused to keep his seat belt on in the back seat while his mom was driving. After repeated attempts to get Gennett to keep his seat belt on, she drove to the police station to have an officer talk to him about car safety. The officer asked him for his name and he said “Scooter” instead of his real name because he thought he’d get arrested. The nickname stuck ever since.
The Twitter account for the Lebanon Division of Police in Ohio responded to Rosecrans’ story:
The Seattle Mariners have formally announced the completion of shortstop Jean Segua’s contract extension. As reported last night, the deal is for $70 million over five years and includes a team option for 2023 worth $17 million.
Here’s the statement issued by Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto:
“Over the past two seasons, Jean has been one of the premier offensive players in baseball. His combination of average, power and speed is extremely difficult to find, especially as a top-of-the-lineup hitter at a key defensive position like shortstop. We are all quite excited about having him here with the Mariners and believe he is a key ingredient in our ongoing effort to build a championship level roster.”
Segura, 27, broke into the league in 2012 with the Brewers and had a fantastic 2013 campaign with Milwaukee back in 2013. After two tough years which included the death of his infant son, Segura was sensational with the Diamondbacks last season, hitting .319/.368/.499 with 20 homers and 33 steals. Though he is currently on the disabled list with a high ankle sprain, he’s leading the league with a .341 batting average and is boasting a .391 on-base percentage and a .462 slugging percentage across 198 plate appearances.
Segura is making $6.2 million this season and was to face arbitration for the final time this coming offseason. Now that’s torn up and a minimum of $70 million is heading his way.