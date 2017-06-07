Derek Norris denies abuse claims of his ex-fiancee

Yesterday, the former fiancee of Rays’ catcher Derek Norris claimed on her personal Instagram account that she suffered physical and mental abuse from Norris (she did not mention him by name, but her description strongly suggests that she’s referring to Norris). ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick reported a few hours later that Major League Baseball had launched an official investigation pursuant to its domestic violence policy.

Today Norris issued a statement to the Tampa Bay Times denying the allegations:

“First, I want to be absolutely clear that abuse of any form, is completely unacceptable. Allegations regarding this issue are a very serious matter and should not be taken lightly under any circumstances. That being said, in this circumstance, the comments made by my ex-fiancee could not be further from the truth. I have NEVER been physically or emotionally abusive towards her, or anyone else in my life. … I plan to go above and beyond to assist MLB with their investigation into this matter.”

As we have often noted since MLB adopted its policy, neither investigations nor punishments under the policy are dependent upon arrests, criminal charges or criminal conviction. We will, presumably, hear nothing more about this until MLB has completed its investigation.

Follow @craigcalcaterra