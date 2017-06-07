Dallas Keuchel could improve to 10-0 tonight

The Astros lost on Tuesday night in walk-off fashion, ending the team’s 11-game winning streak. But another impressive streak is still alive: Dallas Keuchel has yet to suffer a loss this season through 11 starts. He enters Wednesday’s start against the Royals with a sterling 9-0 record and has a chance to make it 10-0 if he continues to pitch as well as he has been this season.

Along with the spotless record, Keuchel also leads the majors with a 1.67 ERA and a 0.872 WHIP. With that, he carries a terrific 69/18 K/BB ratio in 75 2/3 innings.

Keuchel led the league in wins with 20 when he won the AL Cy Young Award in 2015, but he didn’t get to 10 wins until his 17th start and he lost three games in the process.

Keuchel has been one big reason why the Astros have, by far, baseball’s best record at 42-17. The team with the next-best record is the Nationals at 37-20.

