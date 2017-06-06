Scooter Gennett had a game for the ages

Scooter Gennett on Tuesday night became the first player to hit four home runs in a game since Josh Hamilton on May 8, 2012. He’s the 17th player to ever do it and the 15th in the modern era; the sixth in this millennium. He finished 5-for-5 with the four homers and 10 RBI.

Of the 15 modern era four-homer performances, only one other player — Mark Whiten — reached double-digits in RBI. Five others had five or more hits, including Shawn Green, who had six.

Gennett is the ninth outfielder to have a four-homer game in the modern era. Five of the 15 performances were achieved by first basemen and one by a third baseman (Mike Schmidt).

The only players to reach base in each of his plate appearances during his four-homer performance, along with Gennett, were Hamilton, Carlos Delgado, Green, Rocky Colavito, and Joe Adcock.

Gennett is also arguably the most unlikely player to have achieved a four-homer game. To put his performance in perspective, Gennett hit 9.5 percent of his 42 career home runs against the Cardinals on Tuesday night. He raised his season triple-slash line from .270/.308/.450 to .302/.336/.578. His career triple-slash line went from .279/.317/.422 to .281/.319/.431.

