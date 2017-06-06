Report: Mariners, Jean Segura nearing agreement on a contract extension

Update: The extension is believed to be $70 million over five years, according to Hector Gomez. It includes an option for 2023 worth $17 million.
*
Jon Morosi reports that the Mariners and shortstop Jean Segura are nearing an agreement on a contract extension. Details of the extension are not yet known.
Segura, 27, is earning $6.2 million this season and will enter his third and final year of arbitration eligibility going into the 2018 season. Segura is currently on the disabled list with a high ankle sprain. He’s currently leading the league with a .341 batting average. He also has a great .391 on-base percentage with a .462 slugging percentage across 198 plate appearances.
If the contract extension is finalized, Segura will be one of only four players the Mariners have signed beyond the 2018 season, joining Felix Hernandez, Robinson Cano, and Kyle Seager.
Reds outfielder Scooter Gennett tied the all-time single-game record by hitting four home runs against the Cardinals on Tuesday night. As I wrote here, Gennett is arguably the most unlikely player ever to have a four-homer game.
In case you missed the game, here are videos of all four of Gennett’s home runs.
Scooter Gennett on Tuesday night became the first player to hit four home runs in a game since Josh Hamilton on May 8, 2012. He’s the 17th player to ever do it and the 15th in the modern era; the sixth in this millennium. He finished 5-for-5 with the four homers and 10 RBI.
Of the 15 modern era four-homer performances, only one other player — Mark Whiten — reached double-digits in RBI. Five others had five or more hits, including Shawn Green, who had six.
Gennett is the ninth outfielder to have a four-homer game in the modern era. Five of the 15 performances were achieved by first basemen and one by a third baseman (Mike Schmidt).
The only players to reach base in each of his plate appearances during his four-homer performance, along with Gennett, were Hamilton, Carlos Delgado, Green, Rocky Colavito, and Joe Adcock.
Gennett is also arguably the most unlikely player to have achieved a four-homer game. To put his performance in perspective, Gennett hit 9.5 percent of his 42 career home runs against the Cardinals on Tuesday night. He raised his season triple-slash line from .270/.308/.450 to .302/.336/.578. His career triple-slash line went from .279/.317/.422 to .281/.319/.431.