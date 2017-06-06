Mike Schmidt thinks Odubel Herrera can’t be a leader because of the “language barrier”

Mike Schmidt is perhaps the greatest third baseman in baseball history. He’s also a pretty major jackwagon.
Here’s what Schmidt said on 94WIP in Philly today while talking about whether the Phillies can or should build their team around outfielder Odubel Herrera:
“My honest answer to that would be no because of a couple of things. First of all, it’s a language barrier. Because of that, I think he can’t be a guy that would sort of sit in a circle with four, five American players and talk about the game. Or try and learn about the game or discuss the inner workings of the game. Or come over to a guy and say, ‘Man, you gotta run that ball out.’ Just can’t be — because of the language barrier — that kind of a player.”
David Ortiz and Adrian Beltre were unavailable for comment, probably because they injured themselves rolling their eyes too hard.
Herrera, from Venezuela is not a native English speaker, of course, but he routinely gives interviews in English. English, I am 100% certain, is much, much better than Schmidt’s Spanish or the Spanish of whoever it is he does think could be a team leader for the Phillies.
In other news, Schmidt won a World Series championship with Venezuelan Manny Trillo as a teammate in 1980 and a pennant in 1983 with Venezuelan Bo Diaz as a teammate. No word on whether or not he gave them instruction or encouragement in their native language during those seasons.
Alfred Simon posted a ghastly 9.36 ERA with only slightly better peripherals in 58.2 innings last year. Then he had shoulder surgery. That guaranteed that he would not get much of a look from any big league team heading into 2017.
But he’s pitching again. Trying to, anyway: he has signed with the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League.
Simon is 36. He’s a symmetrical 47-47 in nine big league seasons with a 4.56 ERA. I’m guessing this stint with the Ducks does not get him back to the big leagues, but then again, I figured him being accused of killing a guy would’ve kept him out of baseball too, so what do I know?
Bartolo Colon allowed eight earned runs against the Phillies last night. That brings his ERA to 7.78 in 12 starts this year. That is, by far, the worst mark in the majors.
The Braves brought him in to provide some innings and stability for a rebuilding club — a sturdy veteran who can save the bullpen once a week as younger starters ramp up their workloads — but he’s doing the exact opposite, failing to complete five innings in three of his last four starts and five starts overall. In short, the $12.5 million one-year contract the Braves gave him is proving to be a disaster.
According to manager Brian Snitker, it may be a disaster that is about to end. From the AJC:
“We’re going think about it going forward,” said Braves manager Brian Snitker, who for the first time wouldn’t say the plan was for Colon to make his next start. “Haven’t made a decision yet about the next one. We’ll just see.”
If Colon isn’t starting he could become a long reliever, but it’s not a role he’s done much of in his career. It’s also not something a guy who is getting lit up like he is can effectively do, as mop up men have to, you know, mop up. It’s possible that the Braves could just release him.
As noted in the article, Friday night is Bartolo Colon bobblehead night in Atlanta, so you figure he’ll last that long. But it’s possible he’s made his last start for the Braves.