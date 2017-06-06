Justin Bour lands on the 10-day disabled list

The Marlins announced on Tuesday that first baseman Justin Bour has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left ankle contusion. The club recalled catcher Tomas Telis from Triple-A New Orleans.
Bour, 29, missed over two months last year with an ankle injury. He suffered this ankle injury landing on first base awkwardly. Bour is tied for the league lead in home runs with 16. He’s also knocked in 40 runs while batting .295/.369/.589 across 214 plate appearances.
Tyler Moore figures to handle first base while Bour is sidelined.
Reds outfielder Scooter Gennett is having the game of his life on Tuesday against the Cardinals. He has socked three home runs through six innings, helping the Reds jump out to an 11-0 lead.
Gennett started things off by hitting an RBI single in the first inning. In the third inning, he smoked a grand slam to right field off of Adam Wainwright. After Wainwright was chased out of the game, Gennett smacked a two-run home run to center field off of John Gant in the fourth. He made it three dingers in the sixth with a home run to left field off of Gant.
Gennett previously had just one multi-home run game in his career, a two-homer performance against the Rangers when he was with the Brewers on August 13, 2013.
Four players have now hit three home runs in a game this season. Along with Gennett, Anthony Rendon, Matt Kemp, and Yoenis Cespedes have accomplished the feat.
With two offensive innings left, assuming the Cardinals don’t mount an 11-run comeback, Gennett may get one more shot to become the first player to hit four homers in a game since Josh Hamilton with the Rangers against the Orioles on May 8, 2012.
Red Sox broadcaster and former major leaguer Jerry Remy apparently wasn’t fazed by the pushback Phillies broadcaster Mike Schmidt got on Tuesday for saying outfielder Odubel Herrera‘s “language barrier” prevents him from being a player the Phillies can build around.
During the fourth inning of Tuesday’s game between the Red Sox and Yankees, Masahiro Tanaka was visited on the mound by pitching coach Larry Rothschild as well as his translator. Tanaka is from Japan and has a personal translator as part of his seven-year, $155 million contract with the Yankees.
As Tanaka’s translator left the mound and play was about to resume, Remy offered his unsolicited opinion on foreign players using translators. “I don’t think that should be legal,” Remy said. “I really don’t.”
Play-by-play broadcaster Dave O’Brien asked Remy, “What is it you don’t like about that?”
Remy replied, “Learn baseball language. It’s pretty simple. You break it down pretty easy between pitching coach and pitcher after a long period of time.”
Here’s a video.
Of course, “learn baseball language,” is a dogwhistle term for “learn English.” Allowing translators is how baseball is made available to players across the globe, which is great for the sport. It’s just not great for the white guys who are so accustomed to the privilege of English being the default language that they never think to learn a second language themselves; they expect others to do it for them. The United States is often described as a “melting pot” — meaning it’s diverse — but according to SwiftKey, the U.S. is one of the top three trailers in bilingualism.
Meghan Montemurro noted in her column about the Schmidt issue on Tuesday that Phillies manager Pete Mackanin speaks Spanish in addition to English, which allows him to be a better communicator. More and more players are coming to play Major League Baseball from overseas and soon, being bilingual will be a prerequisite for consideration for a managing position. You can’t teach an old white man new tricks — or Spanish, in this case — but the rest of us will make a mutual effort to communicate with our peers.