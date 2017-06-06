Giants acquire Sam Dyson from the Rangers

The Giants have acquired reliever Sam Dyson from the Rangers for a player to be named later or cash considerations, the club announced on Tuesday evening. We learned on Monday that Rangers GM Jon Daniels expected to complete a Dyson trade soon.
Dyson, 29, was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Friday after two tumultuous months. He allowed 23 runs (20 earned) on 31 hits and 12 walks with seven strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings.
Dyson’s struggles have been an out of character performance for him, as he was plenty reliable last year for the Rangers, saving 38 games with a 2.43 ERA in 70 1/3 innings. The Giants will hope Dyson is able to figure things out, but even if he doesn’t, the team didn’t pay much at all for the opportunity.
Jon Morosi reports that the Mariners and shortstop Jean Segura are nearing an agreement on a contract extension. Details of the extension are not yet known.
Segura, 27, is earning $6.2 million this season and will enter his third and final year of arbitration eligibility going into the 2018 season. Segura is currently on the disabled list with a high ankle sprain. He’s currently leading the league with a .341 batting average. He also has a great .391 on-base percentage with a .462 slugging percentage across 198 plate appearances.
If the contract extension is finalized, Segura will be one of only four players the Mariners have signed beyond the 2018 season, joining Felix Hernandez, Robinson Cano, and Kyle Seager.
Reds outfielder Scooter Gennett is having the game of his life on Tuesday against the Cardinals. He has socked three home runs through six innings, helping the Reds jump out to an 11-0 lead.
Gennett started things off by hitting an RBI single in the first inning. In the third inning, he smoked a grand slam to right field off of Adam Wainwright. After Wainwright was chased out of the game, Gennett smacked a two-run home run to center field off of John Gant in the fourth. He made it three dingers in the sixth with a home run to left field off of Gant.
Gennett previously had just one multi-home run game in his career, a two-homer performance against the Rangers when he was with the Brewers on August 13, 2013.
Four players have now hit three home runs in a game this season. Along with Gennett, Anthony Rendon, Matt Kemp, and Yoenis Cespedes have accomplished the feat.
With two offensive innings left, assuming the Cardinals don’t mount an 11-run comeback, Gennett may get one more shot to become the first player to hit four homers in a game since Josh Hamilton with the Rangers against the Orioles on May 8, 2012.