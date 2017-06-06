Giants acquire Sam Dyson from the Rangers

The Giants have acquired reliever Sam Dyson from the Rangers for a player to be named later or cash considerations, the club announced on Tuesday evening. We learned on Monday that Rangers GM Jon Daniels expected to complete a Dyson trade soon.

Dyson, 29, was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Friday after two tumultuous months. He allowed 23 runs (20 earned) on 31 hits and 12 walks with seven strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings.

Dyson’s struggles have been an out of character performance for him, as he was plenty reliable last year for the Rangers, saving 38 games with a 2.43 ERA in 70 1/3 innings. The Giants will hope Dyson is able to figure things out, but even if he doesn’t, the team didn’t pay much at all for the opportunity.

Follow @Baer_Bill