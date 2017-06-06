Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Braves place Bartolo Colon on the disabled list

By Bill BaerJun 6, 2017, 6:45 PM EDT

The Braves placed starter Bartolo Colon on the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday with a left oblique strain, the club announced.

Colon, 44, gave up eight runs in 3 2/3 innings to the Phillies on Monday, ballooning his ERA to 7.78.

Colon inked a one-year, $12.5 million deal with the Braves last November as the club wanted a veteran who could soak up innings. But he’s pitched past the fifth inning in just four of his 12 starts this season.

Craig wrote about Colon earlier, wondering if Monday’s start might have been his last as a Brave. Making this whole thing more awkward, Friday is Bartolo Colon bobblehead night at SunTrust Park.

Mike Schmidt makes public statement regarding the Odubel Herrera controversy

By Bill BaerJun 6, 2017, 5:40 PM EDT

Earlier, Craig wrote about Phillies broadcaster Mike Schmidt criticizing outfielder Odubel Herrera, saying that the 2016 All-Star can’t be a team leader because of the “language barrier.” Understandably, Schmidt received criticism for his comment, made during an appearance on local sports radio.

Schmidt called Herrera personally to apologize, MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki reports. And Schmidt made a statement to the public, as CSN Philly’s John Clark reports:

It’s been made known to me that my answer on a radio interview this morning to the question, “can the Phillies build a team around Odubel Herrera” was disrespectful to Herrera and Latin players in general. I’m very sorry that his misrepresentation of my answer occurred and may have offended someone. I assure everyone I had no intention of that. Odubel is a dynamo on the field, and as he becomes more comfortable with the language, his leadership skills will improve, and no doubt he will be a centerpiece in the Phillies future.

This is not exactly an example of a good apology. Schmidt starts off with, “It’s been made known to me,” which shows us that he still doesn’t see the issue with what he said; rather, he’s going by other people’s reactions to it. A good apology would include recognition of the issue and accepting responsibility.

Schmidt wasn’t taken out of context, either. He was asked if Herrera was a player the Phillies could build around, and the outfielder’s ability — or perceived lack thereof — to communicate was an important factor to Schmidt.

Later, he refers to the blowback as a “misrepresentation of my answer,” which shifts blame from him saying something problematic to other people. Schmidt then says that that misrepresentation “may have offended someone.” So not only are other people at fault for misinterpreting what he said, but they’re also wrong for being offended by it.

Lastly, Schmidt says that Herrera’s leadership will improve “as he becomes more comfortable with the language,” which is basically restating what he said on the radio that got him into trouble in the first place. While Herrera isn’t 100 percent fluent in English, he speaks enough of it to get by, just like thousands of other players who have played the sport. Some of those, like David Ortiz and Adrian Beltre, have become the leaders of their teams. One need not have English as a first language to become a leader.

Clark also reported Herrera’s response. “I don’t agree with his comments. It’s disappointing,” Herrera said.

Ogden Raptors issue press release after receiving backlash for “Hourglass Appreciation Night”

By Bill BaerJun 6, 2017, 5:12 PM EDT

Last night, we learned about a poorly-thought-through promotion idea the Ogden Raptors posted on their website, called “Hourglass Appreciation Night.” The post featured an illustration of three women in string bikinis, just in case the intent of the promotion wasn’t clear, which was for heterosexual men to ogle conventionally attractive women.

The Raptors received quite a bit of backlash on social media and the post on the Raptors’ website was quickly removed.

On Tuesday, Raptors president Dave Baggott issued a statement:

The Ogden Raptors regret that an unauthorized press release was disseminated over the weekend announcing a promotion that was not approved or scheduled by club ownership or management. This promotion will not take place and steps have been put in place to ensure that this will not happen again. The Ogden Raptors offer a sincere apology to anyone who was offended by the promotion itself and the contents of the press release, and in no way supports or condones the objectification of women. It is not reflective of the values of the Ogden Raptors, Los Angeles Dodgers organization, the Pioneer Baseball League or Minor League Baseball. The Raptors will not be taking phone calls or conducting interviews on this matter.

Of course, to say that the Raptors’ promotion “is not reflective of the values of […] the Pioneer Baseball League” is inaccurate. The Orem Owlz, the Angels’ minor league affiliate in the Pioneer League, cooked up a “Caucasian Heritage Night” two years ago. That, too, was canceled after receiving a torrent of backlash.

The real problem is that men still make up nearly 100 percent of all leadership positions in front offices across baseball. Judging by name, the only woman listed on the Raptors’ website is Stacy Oliver, who’s the director of food service and personnel. Hiring people who aren’t straight, white, heterosexual, cisgendered men — and paying them a living wage — is an easy first step teams can take towards avoiding publicly embarrassing moments like the one the Raptors had to endure on Monday.