And That Happened: Monday's Scores and Highlights

By Craig Calcaterra Jun 6, 2017, 6:54 AM EDT

Here are the scores. Here are the highlights:

Astros 7, Royals 3:  Houston got a three-run homer from Yuli Gurriel and a two-run shot from Brian McCann to win their eleventh straight game. The Astros are one win shy of their franchise record of 12 straight wins, which they did twice: 1999 and 2004. Oh, and it was their eleventh straight road win as well, which is perhaps even more impressive. Business trips suck.

Reds 4, Cardinals 2: Carlos Martinez was dominant through six innings, shutting out the Reds on one hit. But then the seventh happened. The Reds loaded the bases off of him before he gave up a two-run double to Eugenio Suarez. Mike Matheny pulled him for Kevin Siegrist and Scooter Gennett hit a two-run double off of him. All runs were charged to Martinez, of course. Just goes to show you how quickly everything can turn to hell in this world. St. Louis has lost four in a row and seven of ten.

Phillies 11, Braves 4: Bartolo Colon continues his nightmare season. Here one of the worst teams in baseball lit him up for eight runs in three and and two-thirds, puffing his ERA up to an unsightly 7.78. It was a good plan for the Braves to bring in veterans who could eat innings during the rebuild, but the Bartolo Colon/R.A. Dickey experiment has been a failure. Time to cut bait. In other news, I wish like hell that Mac Thomason, the founder of Braves Journal, was still alive. His roasting of Colon right now would be savage. It’d almost be enough to make me want to watch one of his starts.

Giants 7, Brewers 2: Jeff Samardzija was shaky at first, allowing two early runs, but then he settled down and shut the Brewers out for the next seven innings or so, retiring 19 batters in a row at one point. It was close while he was in the game too, as the Giants did not take the lead until pinch hitter Aaron Hill doubled in two in the eighth to break a 2-2 tie.

Cubs 3, Marlins 1: Kris Bryant hit a two-run homer in the first and Albert Almora Jr. hit a solo shot in the fourth to back Eddie Butler, who tossed one-run ball into the sixth. Mike Montgomery took it the rest of the way, working like a piggyback-starter and tossing three and a third shutout innings for the long save. I know the Cubs did this out of necessity — Wade Davis is out on paternity leave — but I’m surprised we don’t see more of this. There are a lot of starters who are good one time through the lineup before getting lit up after three innings or so.

Nationals 4, Dodgers 2:Anthony Rendon hit a solo homer in the second, Matt Wieters hit a two-run single in the fourth and Bryce Harper hit an RBI single in the fifth. Wieters’ and Harpers’ hits came with two outs, which is something managers and broadcasters love. I’m not sure if they love that more than guys hitting the ball to the opposite field, but man do they love two out hits. The Nats have now won six of seven.

Athletics 5, Blue Jays 3: There was a couple of year stretch where it seemed like Khris Davis was hitting multiple homers in a game all the dang time. I guess some of that magic has rubbed off on his teammate Ryon Healy, who homered twice and drove in all five of the A’s runs. This is the second time in three games he has hit two bombs, as he did so Saturday against the Nats. Sean Manaea won his fourth straight start, striking out seven over six innings while allowing two runs on four hits.

A minor league baseball team is holding "Hourglass Appreciation Night" this summer

By Bill Baer Jun 5, 2017, 10:43 PM EDT

Today in Sexism In Sports: The Dodgers’ rookie ball affiliate, the Ogden Raptors, is holding “Hourglass Appreciation Night” on August 11 later this season. According to the post on the Raptors’ website:

The home team hosts the Billings Mustangs, but the real thoroughbreds will join Raptors broadcaster A.P. Harreld in the booth. Since August is the eighth month of the calendar year, and an 8 looks tantalizingly similar to an hourglass, be there a better way to remind the world that baseball needs no clock than to feature 18 hourglass-shaped color commentators?

That’s right! Stars Talent Studio of Salt Lake City will provide a different stunner each half-inning. And the Raptors will video-stream the broadcast booth – well, at least the better-looking half of it!

#08-11-17 .

Fans will have the opportunity to pose for pictures with the lovely ladies as we showcase seriously splendid visual appeal: Utah’s legendary mountains, Dodgers and Reds farmhands – and gorgeous women whose curves rival those of any stud pitching prospect!

Kate Feldman of the New York Daily News has a screenshot in case the Raptors delete that from their website.

The Raptors’ article includes an illustration of three women in string bikinis, just in case there was any confusion over the intent of the evening. And an “hourglass,” in this context, refers to the shape of a conventionally attractive woman’s body.

Baseball — really, sports in general — has had problems marketing to women as it tends to cater to them in stereotypes: pink merchandise, “Baseball 101” events (as if women can’t be experts on baseball), etc. And here, it’s simply including women as objects of desire for men.

Why not invite someone — anyone other than a cisgendered man — who works in one of the many front offices across baseball, like Kim Ng, so they can show others watching that they can work in important positions within the sport? The Raptors could reach out to Jessica Mendoza, Jennie Finch, or any other renowned softball player to join the booth. There are plenty of non-cisgendered male baseball writers who could talk intelligently about the sport. Resorting to ogling women is not just insulting but it’s also lazy and unimaginative. Do better.

Rangers GM Jon Daniels expects to complete Sam Dyson trade soon

By Bill Baer Jun 5, 2017, 7:36 PM EDT

Appearing on the Ben and Skin Show on Monday, Rangers GM Jon Daniels said that he’s narrowed down suitors for reliever Sam Dyson down to two or three and expects to complete a trade within the next day or two, Jamey Newberg reports.

Dyson, 29, was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Friday. He compiled an ugly 10.80 ERA with a 7/12 K/BB ratio in 16 2/3 innings of relief this season. The right-hander also spent some time on the disabled list in April with a hand injury.

Dyson had been one of the Rangers’ best relievers over the last three years, compiling an aggregate 2.45 ERA over 187 2/3 innings. It’s no surprise that Daniels has received interest in Dyson, particular when his price is so low.

Matt Bush has handled save situations for the most part this season sans Dyson, racking up six saves with a 1.37 ERA in 19 2/3 innings.