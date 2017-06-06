Aaron Judge is your new AL All-Star voting leader

The latest All-Star voting update is in and we have a new overall leader: Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. Judge, who leads the bigs in homers with 18, has passed the injured Mike Trout at the ballot box, with 1,251,543 votes to Trout’s 1,155,356.
Meanwhile, Indians outfielder Michael Brantley, Twins third baseman Miguel Sanó and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve have all moved into starting position in the latest update.
Here are the position-by-position tallies as of now:
The Mets owners, Fred Wilpon and Saul Katz, are real estate guys. And next to the stadium in which their team plays is a big open space currently serving as a parking lot. Real estate guys don’t like big open spaces. They want that land to generate as much revenue as possible, and baseball parking lots don’t generate any revenue for, like, 280 days a year. As such, Wilpon, Katz and their business partners wanted to build something there: a mall.
The problem: that land is not theirs. It’s publicly-owned parkland that was designated for baseball use in 1961. Shea Stadium sat on it for decades. As a parking lot for Shea’s replacement, it’s still being used for baseball. As a mall . . . not so much.
The Wilpon/Katz-controlled entity, joined by the city, argued, rather clumsily, it seems, that a mall would TOTALLY be in the public interest because, um, well, the money from it would be used to build other public stuff later. The court didn’t buy it, and now their dreams of building a mall next to Citi Field are dead. You can read the whole decision here.
You can get away with a lot of fleecing of the public when you own a baseball team, but even then there are limits.
Mike Schmidt is perhaps the greatest third baseman in baseball history. He’s also a pretty major jackwagon.
Here’s what Schmidt said on 94WIP in Philly today while talking about whether the Phillies can or should build their team around outfielder Odubel Herrera:
“My honest answer to that would be no because of a couple of things. First of all, it’s a language barrier. Because of that, I think he can’t be a guy that would sort of sit in a circle with four, five American players and talk about the game. Or try and learn about the game or discuss the inner workings of the game. Or come over to a guy and say, ‘Man, you gotta run that ball out.’ Just can’t be — because of the language barrier — that kind of a player.”
David Ortiz and Adrian Beltre were unavailable for comment, probably because they injured themselves rolling their eyes too hard.
Herrera, from Venezuela is not a native English speaker, of course, but he routinely gives interviews in English. English, I am 100% certain, is much, much better than Schmidt’s Spanish or the Spanish of whoever it is he does think could be a team leader for the Phillies.
In other news, Schmidt won a World Series championship with Venezuelan Manny Trillo as a teammate in 1980 and a pennant in 1983 with Venezuelan Bo Diaz as a teammate. No word on whether or not he gave them instruction or encouragement in their native language during those seasons.