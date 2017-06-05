The Red Sox send a prospect to Milwaukee to complete the Tyler Thornburg trade

Over the winter the Brewers traded reliever Tyler Thornburg to Boston. In exchange, the Red Sox sent the Brewers third baseman Travis Shaw and two minor leaguers, Mauricio Dubon and Josh Pennington, to Milwaukee and agreed to send a player to be named later. Today that player was named: shortstop Yeison Coca.

Coca is only 18 and has only played in the Dominican Summer League. Despite this, he was the 25th-ranked prospect in the Red Sox system by Baseball America this spring after hitting .307/.370/.409 with 12 stolen bases and nine triples over 62 games during that summer league play. It’s difficult to project anyone as green as Coca is, but that’s an awfully nice piece heading back to Milwaukee.

This is especially true given how poorly the trade has already worked out for the Red Sox. Thornburg was a nice snag over the winter, coming off of a fantastic season in which he posted a 2.15 ERA while striking out 90 batters in 67 innings across 67 appearances. He has suffered shoulder problems, however, and hasn’t pitched since the first week of spring training games. Shaw, meanwhile, deemed expendable by the return of Pablo Sandoval, is hitting .292/.339/.530 with ten homers and 40 RBI on the season for Milwaukee.

The trade made sense at the time, but has turned out pretty bad for Boston. If Coca lives up to expectations, it’ll look even worse later.

